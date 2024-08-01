Q2 2024 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of Investor Relations



Well, thank you and a warm welcome and good morning to all of you here from a sunny summer morning in Bonn. Numbers are out. You got it in front of you. As invited, we got our CFO, Melanie Kreis with us. And let's start with your presentation right away, Melanie?



Melanie Kreis - Deutsche Post AG - Member of the Management Board, Responsible for Finance



Yeah. Thank you very much, Martin, and hello to all of you. Welcome also from my side. Thank you for taking the time for us today on a busy reporting day. Let me start as usual with the main takeaways on page 2. I think the very short version