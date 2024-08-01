Aug 01, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Saagar, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the DHL Group conference call. Please note that the call will be recorded. You can find the privacy notice on DHL.com.
(Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Ziegenbalg, Head of IR. Please go ahead.
Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of Investor Relations
Well, thank you and a warm welcome and good morning to all of you here from a sunny summer morning in Bonn. Numbers are out. You got it in front of you. As invited, we got our CFO, Melanie Kreis with us. And let's start with your presentation right away, Melanie?
Melanie Kreis - Deutsche Post AG - Member of the Management Board, Responsible for Finance
Yeah. Thank you very much, Martin, and hello to all of you. Welcome also from my side. Thank you for taking the time for us today on a busy reporting day. Let me start as usual with the main takeaways on page 2. I think the very short version
Q2 2024 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...