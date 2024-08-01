Air Lease Corp (AL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Fleet Utilization and Robust Sales Pipeline Amid OEM Delivery Delays

Air Lease Corp (AL) reports $667 million in revenue and a 100% fleet utilization rate for Q2 2024, despite challenges in aircraft deliveries and rising interest expenses.

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $667 million.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.81.
  • New Aircraft Purchases: 13 new aircraft, adding $940 million in flight equipment.
  • Aircraft Sales: 11 aircraft sold for approximately $530 million in sales proceeds.
  • Fleet Utilization Rate: 100%.
  • Weighted Average Fleet Age: 4.7 years.
  • Weighted Average Lease Term Remaining: 6.9 years.
  • Order Book: $20 billion, 100% placed through 2025, 96% placed through 2026.
  • Expected Aircraft Deliveries for 2024: $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion.
  • Sales Pipeline: $1.5 billion, including $600 million of flight equipment held for sale and $900 million of aircraft subject to letters of intent.
  • Total Revenues Breakdown: $610 million from rental revenues, $57 million from aircraft sales, trading, and other activities.
  • End-of-Lease Revenue: $2 million, down from $15 million in the prior period.
  • Sales Proceeds Gain: $40 million, representing an 8% gain on sale margin.
  • Interest Expense: Increased by $18 million year-over-year, with a composite cost of funds at 3.99%.
  • Liquidity Position: $8.2 billion as of quarter-end.
  • Debt to Equity Ratio: 2.69 on a GAAP basis, 2.63 net of cash.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial) generated revenues of $667 million and $0.81 in diluted earnings per share for Q2 2024.
  • The company purchased 13 new aircraft, adding $940 million in flight equipment to its balance sheet.
  • The utilization rate on the fleet remains exceptionally strong at 100%.
  • Air Lease Corp (AL) is 100% placed on its forward order book through 2025 and 96% placed through 2026.
  • The company has a robust sales pipeline of $1.5 billion, including $600 million of flight equipment held for sale and $900 million of aircraft subject to letters of intent.

Negative Points

  • Results were impacted by further OEM delivery delays and lower end-of-lease revenues compared to prior years.
  • Deliveries came in $600 million below expectations, affecting revenue growth.
  • Interest expense rose by roughly $18 million year-over-year, driven by a 50 basis point increase in the composite cost of funds.
  • The company recognized only $2 million in end-of-lease revenue compared to $15 million in the prior period.
  • Potential labor strike at Boeing could result in changes to third-quarter delivery expectations, adding uncertainty.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Gain on sale was 8% this quarter, which is at the lower end of your historical range. Can you explain why?
A: The timing of individual sales and packages varies. We use aircraft sales to moderate and look at our risk portfolio geographically, by customer, yield by aircraft type, and age. So, the gains can fluctuate based on the timing of closings.

Q: One of your competitors expects a high percentage of leases coming on their book to have been executed during 2023 and beyond. Can we think about it the same way for your revenue?
A: Typically, we sign our leases 18 to 24 months in advance of the actual delivery date. As we move further away from the COVID-era lows and the low-interest rate environment period, you should expect to see higher lease rates on our delivered aircraft continuing to help support our overall portfolio yields.

Q: Last quarter, you guided to a flattish profit margin for the rest of the year. Do you still feel good about that guide?
A: Yes, the guide still holds around these same levels. This quarter was a little lower due to lower end-of-lease revenue, but that was due to the timing of extensions. Looking forward to 2025, the rate environment and higher initial lease yields on some order book plans should help the business.

Q: Are you comfortable with rates and spreads today to maybe tap the unsecured market again?
A: We maintain a high level of liquidity and tend to be very opportunistic. Spreads have been very low and attractive. We will be selective about the market windows we tap into, and there is a benefit of terming out our unsecured revolver.

Q: How do you reconcile the global aircraft shortage with airlines citing overcapacity?
A: Despite some airlines citing overcapacity, there is still a great concern about getting aircraft for the future and their deliveries sliding out. Historically, as airlines start to experience financial squeeze, it has always favored leasing.

Q: Should we think about the strategy of spearheading order books as an avenue for Air Lease's incremental growth?
A: We already have a long relationship with Spirit Airlines and have several aircraft delivering to them. We felt that the overall package was more suited for AerCap than for Air Lease.

Q: Are there any other strategies you are considering in this current environment of low deliveries?
A: Yes, we are looking at competitive campaigns globally with both Airbus and Boeing to incrementally add aircraft. We also see potential in using our managed business platform to add additional aircraft.

Q: How confident are you in the level of deliveries for Q3?
A: There is a huge contingency, such as a potential Boeing strike. We had a $600 million shortfall in deliveries last quarter due to ongoing delays. We still expect about $5 billion for the whole year, but it depends on whether Boeing continues its deliveries and avoids a strike.

Q: What percentage of your book is in China these days?
A: Under 5%.

Q: Regarding Air Lease aircraft sales, what proportion of your equipment are you selling to airlines versus other aircraft lessors?
A: Most of our aircraft sales are to other aircraft lessors. Very few have been sold to airlines.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.