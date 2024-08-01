Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial) exceeded Q2 guidance with $1.1 billion in revenue and $175 million in non-GAAP income from operations, both record levels.

The company delivered nearly $200 million of free cash flow, indicating strong cash generation.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) saw continued signs of stabilization in its communications growth, including quarter-over-quarter improvement in international trends.

The company achieved an 8-figure renewal with a leading customer experience provider and signed a new partnership with Omnisend, expanding its footprint into new geographies.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) introduced new products leveraging AI, such as VERIFY and voice intelligence, which are rapidly gaining adoption and can become meaningful growth drivers over time.

Negative Points

Twilio Inc (TWLO) reported a GAAP loss from operations of $19 million, indicating ongoing challenges in achieving GAAP profitability.

The company's dollar-based net expansion rate for the Segment business was 93%, driven by elevated churn and contraction.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) expects modest headwinds from the sunsetting of the software component of its Zipwhip business, impacting revenue growth.

The company is migrating part of Segment's architecture to new infrastructure providers, which will incur overlapping vendor expenses and reduce Segment gross margins until the migration is complete.

Twilio Inc (TWLO) continues to face variability in its communications gross margins due to product mix and termination mix within the messaging business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What inning are we in for operational improvements across the business, and how much of the cost savings is coming from process improvements versus better rigor around managing spend?

A: We've done a lot on margins, achieving significant expansion last year and continuing into this year. We see opportunities for further leverage, particularly in the segment business and broader communications and G&A functions. The improvements are largely due to cost discipline, with ongoing efforts in automation and leveraging lower-cost geographies. (Aidan Viggiano, CFO)

Q: Can you talk about what's embedded into the revenue guidance and any incremental prudence incorporated relative to the last guide?

A: We grew 7% year-to-date and are guiding to 5%-6% in Q3. Encouraging trends include strength in messaging, international improvements, and growth in email and ISV businesses. However, as a usage-based business, we plan and guide prudently due to inherent variability. (Aidan Viggiano, CFO)

Q: What is driving the acceleration in email growth, and are companies leaning back into outbound marketing activities?

A: Elevated trends in the email product are observed, but it's more about targeted communications leveraging contextual data. As communications become more specified and richer, channels like email benefit. (Khozema Shipchandler, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more color on segment's dollar-based net expansion rate (DBNE) and trends going forward?

A: Segment's DBNE was 93%, in line with expectations. We're focused on improving customer onboarding, signing more multiyear deals, and enhancing data warehouse interoperability. These initiatives should positively impact DBNE over time. (Aidan Viggiano, CFO)

Q: How is the personalized virtual agent being received by customers, and what other products are on the roadmap that incorporate segment into communications?

A: Early customer feedback on the personalized virtual agent is very positive. It leverages detailed customer profiles for personalized interactions. Financial impacts are yet to be seen as it's early days. (Khozema Shipchandler, CEO)

Q: How should we think about political traffic's contribution to Twilio's revenue, especially with the upcoming election season?

A: Political traffic will not have an outsized revenue impact. We have strict registration and acceptable use policies to ensure quality and protect consumers. (Aidan Viggiano, CFO)

Q: What is driving the improvement in international trends, and is it related to ISV relationships?

A: The improvement in international trends is broad-based, not limited to ISVs or specific industries. It's encouraging to see this broader trend. (Aidan Viggiano, CFO)

Q: Can you discuss any changes in go-to-market strategies and progress in automation on the communications side?

A: We've made significant changes, including layoffs and a focus on self-serve customers. Technology enhancements have improved customer onboarding and activation. Automation efforts continue, with opportunities for further cost leverage. (Khozema Shipchandler, CEO)

Q: How do you view Twilio's opportunity with AI, particularly in relation to voice products?

A: AI's opportunity lies in contextual data. Combining communications, contextual data, and AI enables personalized experiences. Voice is a natural fit for AI, enhancing interactions and driving growth. (Khozema Shipchandler, CEO)

Q: What is the outlook for stock-based compensation (SBC) and its impact on margins?

A: SBC as a percentage of revenue is down, with more leverage expected. We've reduced the employee base, shifted compensation mix, and been selective with equity grants. We're targeting 10%-12% SBC as a percentage of revenue by 2027. (Aidan Viggiano, CFO)

