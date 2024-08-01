Q2 2024 Oncolytics Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Oncolytics Biotech second-quarter 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request.



I would now like to turn the call over to Jon Patton, Director of Investor Relations and Communication. Please go ahead.



Jon Patton - Oncolytics Biotech Inc - Director of Investor Relations and Communication



Thank you, operator. Earlier today, Oncolytics issued a press release providing recent operational highlights and financial results for the second quarter of 2024. A replay of today's call will be available on the Events section of the Oncolytics website. And after remarks from company management, we will open the call for Q&A.



As a reminder, various remarks made during this call contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's business prospects and the development and commercialization of pelareorep, including statements regarding the company's mission, strategy and milestones, the company's belief as of the potential and