WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Sales Revenue Growth Amid Mixed Performance

WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC) reports a 4% revenue increase and a significant 94% rise in sales revenue for Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $605 million, up 4% year-over-year.
  • Leasing Revenue: Up 2% year-over-year.
  • Delivery and Installation Revenue: Down 4% year-over-year.
  • Sales Revenue: Up 94% year-over-year, representing 6% of total revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $264 million, up 1%, with a margin of 43.6%.
  • Free Cash Flow: $121 million, with a 20% free cash flow margin for the quarter.
  • Net CapEx: Up 28% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations: $75 million.
  • Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: $0.39.
  • Leverage: 3.3 times net debt to last 12 months adjusted EBITDA.
  • Full Year Revenue Outlook: Revised to $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.
  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: Revised to $1.085 billion to $1.125 billion.
  • Full Year CapEx Guidance: $260 million to $290 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Q2 revenues were up 4%, driven by strong performance in rate and value-added products.
  • Modular activations were up modestly compared to the prior year, showing resilience in the modular portfolio.
  • The company implemented a plan resulting in a 15% reduction in indirect headcount, leading to durable cost savings.
  • WillScot Holdings Corp (WSC, Financial) announced the consolidation of its entire offering under the WillScot brand, simplifying and amplifying marketing efforts.
  • The company has a strong liquidity position with $1.8 billion in current liquidity and a weighted average pretax cost of debt at 5.8%.

Negative Points

  • Q2 nonresidential square foot starts were down 14% year-over-year, impacting smaller-scale commercial construction projects.
  • Storage activations were down 12% year-over-year, although they were up more than 20% sequentially.
  • The sequential activation growth in storage and modular was slower than expected.
  • The company revised its full-year outlook downward due to a lower revenue trajectory entering the second half of 2024.
  • There were significant one-time expenses in Q2, including a $133 million noncash charge due to the impairment of the Mobile Mini trade name and $23 million related to the ongoing regulatory review of the McGrath acquisition.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The midpoint of your previous guide was looking for 8% revenue growth for the full year. Now you're looking at 4% at the midpoint. Is this decrease in your outlook more related to volumes or pricing?
A: It is 100% related to the sequential volume growth in the business. The vast majority of the adjustment to guidance reflects that the sequential volume build from Q1 into Q2 was not as strong as we had forecasted, reducing the base on which the business compounds into Q3 and Q4. We continue to expect sequential price increases across the storage fleet through the remainder of the year.

Q: What is the spread between your average modular rate in the LTM rate today? How has that changed now that we're moving away from the inflationary period?
A: The spread is favorable in the 15% to 20% range, which represents a significant tailwind or insulator for the business as we close out 2024 and head into 2025.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strong activation trends and the outlook for the remainder of the year?
A: It was a mixed quarter from a modular activation standpoint. April and May activations in modular were up 8% year-over-year, but June was light relative to last year. July activations were up about 3% year-over-year in modular, and the backlog going into August is encouraging. Overall, three out of the four months were pretty encouraging.

Q: Given that you have a three-year lease duration and it takes several quarters of year-over-year activation growth to cause a positive unit on rent inflection, when can we expect that modular inflection?
A: It's possible in Q4 this year. The business is likely to not have a volume headwind as we get into 2025, which is a significant improvement relative to how we started 2024.

Q: How well prepared is the fleet for 2025, and what is the refurbishment activity now through the end of the year?
A: We can dial up or dial back refurbishment activity on roughly a two-week lead time. On the storage side, there's 20 points of idle capacity with minimal refurbishment or maintenance associated with it. We run a 90-day zero-based capital budgeting process based on the demand outlook, so no need to change those processes heading into 2025.

Q: What are the key drivers that will put you at the high end or the low end of your new guidance range for the balance of the year?
A: The margin trajectory is important, and we need to maintain the expansion from Q2 into Q3. Modular volumes are forecasted to be sequentially flat through the end of the year. We have high confidence in meaningful volume improvements in the storage business progressing through the second half of the year.

Q: Are you seeing good visibility for infrastructure activity, and what is the persistence of large projects going forward?
A: Larger project opportunities continue to provide a foundational level of demand across all regions in the United States. We don't see a material change in the volume and demand from larger projects. Rate cuts will provide some marginal benefit to the transactional side of our customer base.

Q: With the cost-cutting plan resulting in a 15% reduction in indirect headcount, are there some savings expected this year, and what might the impact be for next year?
A: The annualized benefit of the headcount reduction actions is about $40 million. The benefit starts to build in Q3, with the full run rate realized in Q4 and the full year benefit in 2025.

Q: How are you thinking about AMR growth for the storage side of things, given that delivery rates have been flat for the last few quarters?
A: We expect sequential growth in storage AMR as we progress into Q3 and Q4. Value-added products and services, the growing mix of temperature-controlled storage, and seasonal contributions are all factors contributing to this growth.

Q: Are you competitively advantaged or disadvantaged in transactional interest rate-sensitive projects?
A: Our modular activations are up modestly despite nonresidential starts being down, indicating we are faring well. We are targeting transactional customers efficiently using digital channels and converting them, with plans to add modest e-commerce capabilities to our customer portal.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.