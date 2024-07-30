Jul 30, 2024 / 08:45PM GMT
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to the PROS Holdings second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)
As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Belinda Overdeput, Senior Director of Investor Relations.
Belinda Overdeput - PROS Holdings Inc - Head, Investor Relations
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Our earnings press release, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at pros.com.
Our prepared remarks are also available on our website and will be replaced by the official transcript, which includes participation questions once available. With me on today's call is Andres Reiner, President & Chief Executive Officer; and Stefan Schulz, Chief Financial Officer.
Please note that some of the commentary today will include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those about our strategy, future business prospects and market opportunities and our
Q2 2024 Pros Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2024 / 08:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...