Q2 2024 Vir Biotechnology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Richard Lepke - Vir Biotechnology Inc - IR



Thank you, operator and hello everyone. I am Richard Lepke, Senior Director of Investor Relations at Vir Biotechnology. Joining me on the call are Dr. Marianne De Backer, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Jennifer Towne, our Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Mark Eisner, our Chief Medical Officer; and Brent Sabatini, our Chief Accounting Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements we are making today are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties