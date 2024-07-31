Crawford United Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Estimates at $0.92, Revenue Misses at $37.6 Million

Revenue and Earnings Miss Projections Despite Year-Over-Year Growth

30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.92 for the quarter, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.66.
  • Revenue: $37.6 million for the quarter, falling short of the analyst estimate of $40.70 million.
  • Net Income: $3.3 million for the quarter, a decrease of 14.7% compared to $3.9 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Operating Income: $5.1 million for the quarter, a slight decrease of 0.7% from $5.2 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • EBITDA As Defined: $6.7 million for the quarter, down 9.5% from $7.4 million in the same period of the prior year.
  • Year-to-Date Sales: $76.1 million, a slight decrease of 0.4% compared to $76.4 million in the same period of 2022.
  • Year-to-Date Net Income: $6.3 million, a decrease of 13.3% compared to $7.2 million in the same period of 2022.
On July 31, 2024, Crawford United Corp (CRAWA, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its second-quarter 2024 results. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.66. Revenue for the quarter was $37.6 million, also missing the estimated $40.70 million.

Company Overview

Crawford United Corp is engaged in providing specialty industrial products to diverse markets, including healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking, and petrochemical. The company operates through two main segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment and Industrial & Transportation Products. The latter generates the majority of the company's revenue. Crawford United Corp's key revenue-generating market is the United States, with additional operations in Puerto Rico, Canada, and other regions.

Quarterly Performance and Challenges

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Crawford United Corp reported sales of $37.6 million, a 1.9% increase from $36.9 million in the same period in 2023. However, the company faced challenges with a decrease in operating income to $5.1 million from $5.2 million, a 0.7% decline. Net income also fell to $3.3 million or $0.92 per fully diluted share, compared to $3.9 million or $1.09 per fully diluted share in the second quarter of 2023, marking a 14.7% decrease.

Financial Achievements and Industry Context

Despite the challenges, Crawford United Corp achieved a modest increase in sales and maintained a stable gross profit margin of 28%. The company's EBITDA As Defined was $6.7 million, down from $7.4 million in the same period of the prior year, a decrease of 9.5%. These financial achievements are crucial for a company in the industrial products sector, as they reflect the company's ability to generate consistent revenue and manage costs effectively.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Sales $37.6 million $36.9 million
Operating Income $5.1 million $5.2 million
Net Income $3.3 million $3.9 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.92 $1.09
EBITDA As Defined $6.7 million $7.4 million

Commentary and Analysis

Brian Powers, President and CEO, stated, "While the second quarter of 2024 was not quite as strong as our record-breaking second quarter of 2023, we saw sequential improvements in gross profit, gross margin percentage, net income, and earnings per share compared to the first quarter of 2024. Crawford United remains well positioned to pursue strategic opportunities for increased revenue and profitability, always with an eye towards additional acquisitions."

Despite the year-over-year decline in net income and operating income, the company has shown resilience by maintaining a stable gross profit margin and achieving sequential improvements. The slight increase in sales indicates a steady demand for Crawford United Corp's products, although the company must address the challenges that led to the decline in net income and EBITDA.

For the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2024, sales were $76.1 million, a slight decrease from $76.4 million in the same period in 2023. Operating income for the period was $9.7 million, down from $10.3 million, and net income was $6.3 million or $1.77 per fully diluted share, compared to $7.2 million or $2.07 per fully diluted share in the same period of 2023.

Conclusion

Crawford United Corp's second-quarter results highlight the company's ability to maintain steady sales growth despite facing operational challenges. The decline in net income and EBITDA underscores the need for strategic initiatives to enhance profitability. Investors will be keen to see how the company leverages its strengths and addresses its challenges in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Crawford United Corp for further details.

