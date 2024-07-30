Q1 2025 Skipper Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Good evening and everyone. Today, we welcome the management of Skipper for discussion on 1Q FY '25 performance. Management team is represented by Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director; Mr. Shiv Shankar Gupta, CFO Mr.



Sharan Bansal - Skipper Ltd - Whole-Time Director



Thank you. Thank you, Teena. Good afternoon to you all, and thank you for your continued interest in Skipper.