Jul 30, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Skipper Limited 1Q earnings call hosted by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Ms. Teena Virmani from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.
Teena Virmani - Motilal Oswal - Analyst
Good evening and everyone. Today, we welcome the management of Skipper for discussion on 1Q FY '25 performance. Management team is represented by Mr. Sharan Bansal, Director; Mr. Shiv Shankar Gupta, CFO Mr.
Aditya Dujari, GM Finance and IR. So over to you, Mr. Sharan for your opening remarks, and then we will open the floor for Q&A.
Sharan Bansal - Skipper Ltd - Whole-Time Director
Thank you. Thank you, Teena. Good afternoon to you all, and thank you for your continued interest in Skipper. Please take note that any forward-looking statements made during the call must be reviewed in conjunction with the risk that the
Q1 2025 Skipper Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT
