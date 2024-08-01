Q2 2024 Albemarle Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Albemarle's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our earnings were released after the market yesterday, and you'll find the press release and earnings presentation posted to our website under the Investors section at Albemarle.com. Also posted to our website is yesterday's additional press release announcing our initiation of a comprehensive review of our cost and operating structure, which we will also reference during our comments today.



Joining me on the call today are Kent Masters, Chief Executive Officer; Neal Sheorey, Chief Financial Officer; Netha Johnson, President of Specialties; and Eric Norris, President of Energy Storage are also available for Q&A.



