Q2 2024 Universal Display Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Universal Display Corporation's Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Sherry, and I will be your conference moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the call over to Darice Liu, Senior Director of Investor Relations.



Please proceed.



Darice Liu - Universal Display Corp - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Universal Display's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Steve Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Millard, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.Before Steve begins, let me remind you today's call is a property of Universal Display. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of any portion of this call in any form without the expressed written consent of Universal Display is strictly prohibited.



Further, this call is being webcast live and will be made available for a