Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

Universal Display Corp (OLED, Financial) reported solid second-quarter results with revenue of $159 million, an 8% increase year-over-year.

The company raised the low end of its annual revenue guidance range to $645 million to $675 million, reflecting confidence in future growth.

OLED tablet panel shipments are expected to triple year-over-year, and OLED notebook panel shipments are expected to almost double year-over-year in 2024.

The OLED smartphone market is growing, with OLED smartphone shipments surpassing LCD shipments for the first time in Q1 2024.

Universal Display Corp (OLED) continues to make significant advances in its phosphorescent Blue development, nearing commercial entry specifications.

Negative Points

The development of the commercial phosphorescent Blue emissive system will take more time than initially expected, extending beyond 2024.

Second-quarter royalty and license fees decreased to $60 million from $64 million in the prior year's period.

Adesis second-quarter revenue was $3.5 million, down from $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses increased year-over-year, primarily due to higher stock-based compensation and continued investments in infrastructure and innovation.

The company's operating margin decreased to 36% in the second quarter, down from 40% in the prior year period.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You mentioned refining Blue phosphorus and needing more time. Is this a less optimistic tone compared to the previous quarter? Also, can you share revenues from Blue development during the quarter?

A: We believe we need more time beyond this year to hit entry commercial specs for Blue phosphorus, but it will be months, not years. We had $1.3 million in Blue emitter and host sales in Q2.

Q: Can you discuss the competitive dynamics in China and whether local competitors are emerging?

A: We don't believe there are any materials competitive with our state-of-the-art materials. Our customers want our full suite of OLED technologies and material solutions, which is why all major panel makers work with us and sign long-term agreements.

Q: What drove the updated guidance, especially raising the low end of the annual guidance?

A: With more than seven months into the year, we have greater visibility and felt the prior guidance warranted an adjustment. The increase is driven by a broad range of factors across the board.

Q: Is there a way to systematically track the progress of Blue development?

A: It's challenging to share detailed progress due to the nature of R&D and customer confidentiality. However, we are confident in our progress and believe it's a matter of when, not if, phosphorescent Blue is commercialized.

Q: Are you observing any pricing differential for IT applications?

A: There is no pricing difference based on the use of the emitter. Our pricing remains consistent across different applications.

Q: How should we think about the level of R&D as Blue gets closer to commercialization?

A: We have a robust Blue development program, and we don't expect a significant increase in R&D spend. Our expenses are driven by the complexity of next-generation materials, not just Blue.

Q: Any updates on partnerships for OVJP?

A: We continue to talk to customers and industry players about partnerships and believe strongly in the promise of OVJP, but there are no specific updates to share at this point.

Q: What contributed to the growth in PP&E in the quarter?

A: Our CapEx projects include renovation work on our New Jersey campus and ensuring operational capabilities across our manufacturing network to support future growth.

Q: Can you explain the difference in sales growth between Korean and Chinese customers?

A: The ordering patterns and revenues from our Chinese customers have been variable and lumpy quarter-to-quarter, which explains the difference in growth between the two regions.

Q: What drove the big jump in deferred revenue in the current balance?

A: The increase was due to certain billing milestones achieved on a contract in the quarter. This is a normal course of business and not out of the ordinary.

