Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Albemarle Corp (ALB, Financial) achieved net sales of $1.4 billion in Q2 2024, demonstrating strong operational execution.

The energy storage segment saw a 37% year-over-year increase, driven by successful project ramp-ups and spodumene sales.

The company delivered more than $150 million in restructuring and productivity improvements, on track to exceed the full-year target by 50%.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) maintained its full-year 2024 outlook despite lower market pricing, thanks to higher volumes, cost-out and productivity progress, and contract performance.

The company ended the second quarter with available liquidity of $3.5 billion, including $1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Negative Points

Net sales declined by 40% compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower pricing.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) recorded a loss attributable to the company of $188 million and a diluted loss per share of $1.96.

Adjusted EBITDA of $386 million was down substantially versus the year-ago period, impacted by lower prices and reduced equity earnings.

The company announced immediate adjustments to its Australian lithium hydroxide footprint, including idling production at Kemerton Train 2 and stopping construction on Train 3.

Geopolitical developments, including escalating trade tensions and ongoing armed conflicts, are adding uncertainties to the business.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on your EBITDA outlook for the year, considering current lithium prices?

A: Even with current lithium prices at $11 to $12 per kilogram, we maintain our $15 per kilogram scenario due to higher volumes, cost improvements, and contract performance. If prices rise, EBITDA could improve further.

Q: What are your initial expectations for volume growth in 2025 and 2026 after the recent actions at Kemerton?

A: Our volume growth should not be significantly different from what we indicated earlier this year. Despite changes in conversion capacity, our resource alignment remains consistent.

Q: What is the cash margin for Kemerton 2, and where does it stand on the cost curve?

A: We haven't disclosed specific cash margins for our assets. Kemerton provides geographic diversity and proximity to resources, which are strategic advantages. The decision to idle Kemerton 2 is part of optimizing our overall cost structure.

Q: Can you provide details on the $1 billion charge in Q3 and how much of it is cash?

A: Approximately 60% of the $1 billion charge is non-cash, related to asset write-offs. We will refine this number further in the third quarter.

Q: How should we think about cash conversion expectations for the remainder of the year?

A: We now expect full-year operating cash conversion to be approximately 50%, driven by better-than-expected dividends from equity companies and working capital improvements.

Q: What are your expectations for energy storage volumes and pricing in Q3?

A: We are tracking towards the higher end of our 10% to 20% volume growth range for the year. Earnings outlook is more influenced by pricing, which we expect to be in the $12 to $15 range.

Q: How are you thinking about capital allocation priorities, including investment-grade rating and dividend growth?

A: Our view on maintaining an investment-grade rating, targeting a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 2.5 times, and supporting dividend growth remains unchanged.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of recent actions at Kemerton on Wodgina production?

A: The changes at Kemerton do not impact Wodgina production. We continue to operate our resource assets, and the focus is on optimizing conversion capacity.

Q: What is the current state of lithium production in China, and has it changed recently?

A: There has been some reduction in production, particularly among non-integrated producers operating at a loss. Seasonal brine production is ramping up, but overall, we are seeing rising inventories of lithium salts.

Q: What are your long-term objectives for the business if current market conditions persist?

A: We aim to structure the company to be competitive and profitable at current pricing levels. This includes ongoing cost reductions and optimizing our operations to ensure long-term sustainability.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.