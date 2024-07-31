Q2 2024 Desktop Metal Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Michael Jordan - Desktop Metal Inc - Vice President, Finance & Treasury



Good morning, and thank you for joining today's call. With me today are Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal; and Jason Cole, CFO of Desktop Metal.



