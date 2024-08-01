Aug 01, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
(Operator instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the call over to John Renwick, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning for Kellanova. Mr. Renwick, you may begin your conference call.
John Renwick - Kellanova - Vice President- Investor Relations & Corporate Planning
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for review of our second quarter results as well as an update on our outlook for 2024. I am joined this morning by Steve Cahillane, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Amit Banati, our Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.
Slide number 3 shows our forward-looking statements disclaimer. As you are aware, certain statements made today such as projections for Kellanova's future performance are forward looking statements. Actual results could be materially different from those projected. For further information concerning factors that could cause these results to differ, please refer to the third slide of this presentation as well as to our public SEC
Q2 2024 Kellanova Earnings Call Transcript
