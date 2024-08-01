Aug 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2024 Black Hills Corporation earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jerome Nichols, Director of Investor Relations.
Jerome Nichols - Black Hills Corp - Director of Investor Relations
Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Black Hills Corporation's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. You can find our earnings release and materials for our call this morning on our website at www.blackhillscorp.com under the Investor Relations heading. Leading our quarterly earnings discussion today are Linn Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer; Kimberly Nooney, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Marne Jones, Senior Vice President, Utilities.
During our earnings discussion today, comments we make may contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and
Q2 2024 Black Hills Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...