MasTec Inc (MTZ) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.43, Revenue at $2.96 Billion, Misses Estimates

Record Revenue and Significant Net Income Growth

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.96 billion, up 3% year-over-year, but fell short of the analyst estimate of $3.44 billion.
  • GAAP Net Income: $43.8 million, a significant increase of 161% compared to $16.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $0.20 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $267.8 million, up from $255.4 million in the same period last year.
  • Backlog: Reached $13.3 billion as of June 30, 2024, up $501 million sequentially from the first quarter of 2024.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Generated $264 million, exceeding expectations and driving net debt leverage below 2.5x.
On August 1, 2024, MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its second quarter 2024 financial results. MasTec, a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America, reported a 3% increase in revenue to $2.96 billion, setting a new second-quarter record. This compares to $2.87 billion in the same quarter of 2023. The company also reported a significant increase in GAAP net income, which rose by 161% to $43.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $16.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.

Company Overview

MasTec Inc (MTZ, Financial) is a prominent infrastructure construction company that operates across various industries in North America. The company's core activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications, clean energy and infrastructure, oil and gas, power delivery, and other.

Performance and Challenges

MasTec's performance in the second quarter of 2024 was marked by record revenue and substantial net income growth. However, the revenue of $2.96 billion fell short of the analyst estimate of $3.44 billion. Despite this, the company's adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) exceeded expectations, with adjusted net income at $85.6 million and adjusted EPS at $0.96, compared to $70.7 million and $0.89, respectively, in the second quarter of 2023.

Financial Achievements

MasTec's financial achievements in the second quarter are noteworthy. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $267.8 million, up from $255.4 million in the same period last year. Additionally, the 18-month backlog as of June 30, 2024, was $13.3 billion, an increase of $501 million sequentially from the first quarter of 2024. This backlog growth was driven by a multi-year transmission and substation project and strong bookings in the Clean Energy & Infrastructure segment.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $2,961,086 $2,874,115
GAAP Net Income $43,768 $16,754
Adjusted Net Income $85,600 $70,700
Adjusted EBITDA $267,800 $255,400

Commentary

"We are pleased with our solid second quarter performance, and expect to build on this momentum during the balance of 2024 and in 2025. Our record backlog in multiple segments illustrates the confidence our customers have in MasTec to partner on their strategic capital programs," said Jose Mas, MasTec’s Chief Executive Officer.
"We exceeded our second quarter cash flow expectations, generating $264 million of cash flow from operations and driving net debt leverage below 2.5x. Our end markets provide us with exposure to a number of macrotrends that offer significant organic growth opportunities, and our improving capital structure will afford us more flexibility to complement these opportunities," noted Paul DiMarco, MasTec’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Analysis

MasTec's second-quarter performance demonstrates its resilience and ability to achieve significant net income growth despite missing revenue estimates. The company's strong backlog and adjusted EBITDA indicate robust future prospects. However, the revenue shortfall highlights potential challenges in meeting market expectations. The company's ability to leverage its improving capital structure and capitalize on macrotrends will be crucial for sustained growth.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MasTec Inc for further details.

