Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.34 Misses Estimate of $0.64, Net Income at $87 Million

Non-Recurring Charges Impact Earnings; Full-Year Guidance Reaffirmed

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: Reported at $0.34 for Q2 2024, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.64.
  • Revenue: Not explicitly provided in the report, but key drivers include higher revenue requirements from capital investments at WPL.
  • Net Income: Consolidated GAAP income for Q2 2024 was $87 million, down from $160 million in Q2 2023.
  • Asset Valuation Charge: A significant $60 million pre-tax non-cash charge recorded for IPL’s Lansing Generating Station due to the proposed rate review settlement.
  • Depreciation and Financing Expenses: Higher depreciation and financing expenses contributed to a $0.04 per share decrease in earnings each.
  • Temperature Impacts: Warmer than normal temperatures led to a $0.02 per share decrease in retail electric and gas sales for Q2 2024.
  • 2024 Earnings Guidance: Reaffirmed consolidated EPS guidance for 2024 in the range of $2.99 to $3.13.
Article's Main Image

On August 1, 2024, Alliant Energy Corp (LNT, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Alliant Energy, the parent company of two regulated utilities, Interstate Power and Light and Wisconsin Power and Light, serves nearly 1 million electric customers and 425,000 natural gas-only customers. The company also holds a 16% interest in American Transmission Co.

Performance Overview

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT, Financial) reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for Q2 2024, a significant decline from $0.64 in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP EPS also fell to $0.57 from $0.64 in the same period last year. The reported earnings missed the analyst estimate of $0.64 per share. Revenue figures were not disclosed in the filing, but the company faced several challenges impacting its financial performance.

1819320127687127040.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
GAAP EPS $0.34 $0.64
Non-GAAP EPS $0.57 $0.64
GAAP Income (in millions) $87 $160
Non-GAAP Income (in millions) $146 $160

Challenges and Impacts

The primary drivers for the lower EPS were non-recurring charges, including an asset impairment charge for Interstate Power and Light Company’s (IPL’s) Lansing Generating Station and an asset retirement obligation charge due to revised EPA rules. These charges collectively impacted the GAAP EPS by $0.23 per share. Additionally, higher financing and depreciation expenses, along with estimated temperature impacts on retail electric and gas sales, further contributed to the decline.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the settlement in our Iowa rate review and confident about the positive impact it will have promoting load growth while delivering consistent earnings and ensuring base rate stability for our customers,” said Lisa Barton, Alliant Energy President and CEO.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Alliant Energy Corp (LNT, Financial) achieved higher revenue requirements from capital investments at Wisconsin Power and Light (WPL), contributing $0.12 per share to the EPS. The company also reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance of $2.99 to $3.13 per share, indicating confidence in its long-term growth objectives.

Income Statement Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, Alliant Energy’s Utilities and Corporate Services operations generated $0.33 per share of GAAP EPS, down from $0.65 in Q2 2023. The American Transmission Company (ATC) Holdings contributed $0.04 per share, while Non-utility and Parent operations had a negative impact of $0.03 per share.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While the filing did not provide detailed balance sheet and cash flow statements, the company’s reaffirmation of its full-year guidance suggests a stable financial outlook. The focus on regulatory progress and capital investments in renewable energy projects like solar generation and battery storage is expected to drive future growth.

Conclusion

Alliant Energy Corp (LNT, Financial) faced a challenging second quarter with significant non-recurring charges impacting its earnings. However, the company’s strategic investments and regulatory progress position it well for long-term growth. Investors should monitor the company’s ability to manage these challenges and capitalize on its growth opportunities.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alliant Energy Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.