ArcBest Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.96 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $1.08 Billion Misses

Revenue Slightly Below Expectations Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.08 billion, fell short of estimates of $1.11 billion and down from $1.10 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $46.9 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to $39.6 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $48.8 million, up from $42.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Asset-Based Segment: Generated $21.1 million more operating income year-over-year despite lower revenue levels and higher labor costs.
  • Asset-Light Segment: Revenues impacted by lower revenue per shipment and reduced margins, with shipments per day growing 12.6% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, ArcBest Corp (ARCB, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. ArcBest Corp, a leader in supply chain logistics, operates in two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The company provides a range of logistics services, including national and regional transportation, managed transportation solutions, and international freight transportation.

Performance Overview

ArcBest Corp reported second quarter 2024 revenue of $1.08 billion, a slight decrease from $1.10 billion in the same period last year. The company's operating income from continuing operations was $48.8 million, up from $42.1 million in Q2 2023. Net income from continuing operations stood at $46.9 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared to $39.6 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, in the prior year.

1819320312752402432.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite a challenging market environment, ArcBest Corp achieved notable improvements in operational efficiency. The Asset-Based segment generated $21.1 million more in operating income on a non-GAAP basis compared to Q2 2023, despite lower revenue levels and higher labor costs. This highlights the company's focus on serving core customers and improving operational efficiencies.

However, the Asset-Light segment faced headwinds due to lower revenue per shipment and reduced margins in a soft rate environment. The segment's financial results were impacted by lower rates and margins for truckload solutions, reflecting the excess full truckload capacity in the market.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $1.08 billion $1.10 billion
Operating Income $48.8 million $42.1 million
Net Income $46.9 million $39.6 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $1.96 $1.60

Income Statement Highlights

ArcBest Corp's total operating expenses from continuing operations were $1.03 billion, down from $1.06 billion in Q2 2023. The company reported an improvement in its operating ratio, which is a key metric for transportation companies, indicating better cost management and operational efficiency.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, ArcBest Corp had total assets of $2.41 billion, compared to $2.49 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $215.6 million, down from $262.2 million at the end of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was $140.2 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $103.8 million in the same period last year.

Commentary and Outlook

“I am incredibly proud of our employees’ commitment to utilizing our quality process in pursuit of excellence every day. This dedication has led to significant improvements in our operational execution, with ABF Freight achieving its best on-time service performance in recent years,” said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest Chairman and CEO. “Furthermore, our substantial year-over-year improvement in operating income is a solid performance, especially considering ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.”

Analysis

ArcBest Corp's Q2 2024 results reflect a mixed performance, with strong operational improvements offset by challenges in the Asset-Light segment. The company's ability to generate higher operating income despite lower revenues and increased costs demonstrates effective cost management and operational efficiency. However, the soft rate environment and excess capacity in the truckload market pose ongoing challenges.

For value investors, ArcBest Corp's focus on core customer service and operational efficiencies, coupled with its strong balance sheet, may present a compelling investment opportunity. However, potential investors should consider the broader market conditions and the company's ability to navigate ongoing challenges in the logistics industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ArcBest Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.