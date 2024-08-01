Q2 2024 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Adaptive Biotechnologies second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Karina Calzadilla, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Karina Calzadilla - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Thanks, Anton, and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome you to Adaptive Biotechnologies second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Earlier today, we issued a press release reporting Adaptive financial results for the second quarter of '24.



The press release is available at www.adaptivebiotech.com. We are conducting a live webcast of this call and will be referencing to a slide presentation that has been posted to the Investors section of our corporate website.



During this call, management will make projections and other forward-looking