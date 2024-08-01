Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the American Merit Systems second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call is being recorded and the recording will be available on the company's website for replay shortly.
I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems' Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.
Fred Lampropoulos - Merit Medical Systems Inc - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
Thank you and welcome, everyone. I am joined on today's call by Raul Parra, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Joe Wright, our President; and Brian Lloyd, our Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Brian, would you mind reading us through the Safe Harbor statements, please?
Brian Lloyd - Merit Medical Systems Inc - Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary
Thanks, Fred.
I would like to remind everyone that this presentation contains forward-looking
Q2 2024 Merit Medical Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
