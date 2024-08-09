BrightSpring Health Services Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.19, Revenue of $2.73 Billion, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Net Income Highlight Quarterly Performance

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2,730 million, up 26.0% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2,613.34 million.
  • Net Income: $19.4 million, a significant increase from $2.8 million in the same quarter of 2022.
  • Gross Profit: $389 million, up 4.6% year-over-year, with a growth rate of 13.8% excluding a $30 million Quality Incentive Payment in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $139 million, down 6.9% from $149 million in Q2 2022; however, excluding the $30 million Quality Incentive Payment, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16.7%.
  • 2024 Guidance: Increased revenue guidance to $10,450 - $10,900 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $570 - $580 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing significant revenue growth and an increase in full-year guidance. BrightSpring Health Services Inc is a home and community-based healthcare services platform, focused on delivering complementary pharmacy and provider services to complex patients. Its platform delivers clinical services and pharmacy solutions across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercially insured populations. Its segments include Pharmacy Solutions and Provider Services, with the majority of its revenue generated from the Pharmacy Solutions segment.

1819320433342836736.png

Quarterly Financial Highlights

BrightSpring Health Services Inc reported net revenue of $2,730 million for Q2 2024, a 26.0% increase compared to $2,167 million in Q2 2023. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $2,613.34 million. The company's net income also saw a substantial rise, reaching $19.4 million, up from $2.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $139 million, a 6.9% decrease from $149 million in Q2 2023. However, when excluding a $30 million Quality Incentive Payment (QIP) received in 2023, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 16.7% to $139 million from $119 million in Q2 2023. The QIP program has since concluded.

Segment Performance

Segment Q2 2024 Revenue ($ millions) Q2 2023 Revenue ($ millions) Change (%)
Pharmacy Solutions 2,114 1,597 32%
Provider Services 616 570 8%
Total Revenue 2,730 2,167 26%

The Pharmacy Solutions segment led the revenue growth with a 32% increase, while Provider Services saw an 8% rise. The Pharmacy Solutions segment's EBITDA, however, decreased by 14% to $94 million, whereas the Provider Services segment's EBITDA increased by 16% to $86 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, BrightSpring Health Services Inc reported total assets of $5,605 million, up from $5,533 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $25 million, a significant increase from $13 million at the end of 2023. Total liabilities decreased to $3,999 million from $4,920 million, reflecting a reduction in long-term debt.

Net cash used in operating activities was $15 million for Q2 2024, compared to $25 million in Q2 2023. Investing activities used $58 million, primarily for property and equipment purchases and acquisitions. Financing activities provided $40 million, driven by long-term debt borrowings and proceeds from the issuance of common stock.

Full-Year 2024 Guidance

BrightSpring Health Services Inc has raised its full-year 2024 guidance, now expecting net revenue between $10,450 million and $10,900 million, representing an 18.4% to 23.5% growth over 2023. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $570 million and $580 million, reflecting a 12.2% to 14.2% increase over the previous year.

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of strong revenue and earnings growth across both segments," said Jon Rousseau, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our Pharmacy Solutions business delivered impressive growth, while our Provider Services business saw margin expansion and revenue growth afforded by our operational excellence, scale, and efficiencies."

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BrightSpring Health Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.