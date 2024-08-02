Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $2.14 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $9.2 Billion Below Expectations

Strong Performance Driven by Record Production and Strategic Acquisitions

28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $9.2 billion for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $9.26 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.14 per share, below the analyst estimate of $2.33 per share.
  • Net Income: $9.2 billion, showcasing a strong performance despite falling short of estimates.
  • Production: Achieved record production in Guyana and heritage Permian, with Upstream total net production growing 15% from the first quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $15.0 billion in free cash flow in the first half of the year, including working capital outflows of $2.6 billion.
  • Shareholder Distributions: $9.5 billion in Q2 2024, including $4.3 billion in dividends and $5.2 billion in share repurchases.
  • Capital and Exploration Expenditures: $7.0 billion in Q2 2024, bringing year-to-date expenditures to $12.9 billion.
On August 2, 2024, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing robust financial results and strategic advancements. ExxonMobil, an integrated oil and gas company, explores, produces, and refines oil globally. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, with reserves totaling 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Performance Overview

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) reported second-quarter earnings of $9.2 billion, or $2.14 per share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $2.33 per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was $93.26 billion, aligning closely with the estimated $93.26 billion. This performance highlights the company's ability to leverage its diversified portfolio and strategic acquisitions to drive growth.

Key Financial Achievements

ExxonMobil's second-quarter earnings were bolstered by the successful integration of the Pioneer merger, which contributed $0.5 billion to earnings within the first two months post-closing. The company also achieved record production in Guyana and the Permian Basin, with upstream net production growing by 15% from the first quarter.

Metric 2Q24 1Q24 Change vs 1Q24 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change vs YTD 2023
Earnings (U.S. GAAP) $9,240M $8,220M +1,020M $17,460M $19,310M -1,850M
Earnings Per Common Share $2.14 $2.06 +0.08 $4.20 $4.73 -0.53
Capital and Exploration Expenditures $7,039M $5,839M +1,200M $12,878M $12,546M +332M

Income Statement Highlights

ExxonMobil's income statement reveals a strong financial position with earnings of $9.2 billion for the second quarter, up from $8.2 billion in the first quarter. The company's earnings per share also increased to $2.14 from $2.06. Capital and exploration expenditures rose to $7.0 billion, reflecting the company's ongoing investments in growth and sustainability initiatives.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The company's balance sheet remains robust with a debt-to-capital ratio of 14% and a net-debt-to-capital ratio of 6%. ExxonMobil generated strong cash flow from operations of $25.2 billion and free cash flow of $15.0 billion in the first half of the year. Shareholder distributions totaled $9.5 billion, including $4.3 billion in dividends and $5.2 billion in share repurchases.

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

ExxonMobil continues to expand its value proposition through new business ventures, including carbon capture and storage (CCS) and virtually carbon-free hydrogen production. The company signed a new CCS agreement, increasing its total contracted CO2 offtake to 5.5 million metric tons per year, more than any other company has announced.

“We delivered our second-highest 2Q earnings of the past decade as we continue to improve the fundamental earnings power of the company,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

Analysis

ExxonMobil's strong second-quarter performance underscores its strategic focus on high-value production and sustainable growth. The successful integration of the Pioneer merger and record production levels in key regions highlight the company's operational efficiency and market leadership. However, challenges such as fluctuating industry margins and natural gas prices may impact future earnings. Overall, ExxonMobil's robust financial health and strategic initiatives position it well for continued growth in the evolving energy landscape.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Exxon Mobil Corp for further details.

