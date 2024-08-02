Cinemark Holdings Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.32 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $734 Million Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

18 minutes ago
  • Revenue: $734 million, fell short of estimates of $807.56 million.
  • Net Income: $47 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.32.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $142 million, with a strong 19.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • Attendance: Entertained 50 million moviegoers globally, a 22.4% decrease from the previous year.
  • Cash Balance: Maintained a healthy cash balance of $789 million at quarter-end.
  • Debt Management: Redeemed $150 million of 8.75% senior secured notes and issued $500 million of 7.00% unsecured notes due 2032.
On August 2, 2024, Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting its second-quarter 2024 financial results. Cinemark Holdings Inc is one of the largest and most geographically diverse operators in the motion picture exhibition industry in the United States, operating around 518 theatres and 5,847 screens in the United States and Latin America. The company generates revenue from box office receipts, concession sales, screen advertising, and other revenue streams.

Performance Overview

Cinemark Holdings Inc reported total revenue of $734 million for Q2 2024, a 22.1% decrease from $942.3 million in Q2 2023. Net income for the quarter was $47 million, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.38 EPS and $807.56 million in revenue. The company entertained 50 million moviegoers globally, a 22.4% decrease in attendance compared to the same period last year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the decline in revenue, Cinemark Holdings Inc achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $142 million with a strong 19.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin. The company continued to strengthen its balance sheet by redeeming $150 million of senior secured notes and issuing $500 million of unsecured notes due 2032. However, the decrease in attendance and revenue highlights the challenges faced by the company, including competition from streaming services and the impact of last year's Hollywood strikes.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $734 million $942.3 million
Net Income $47 million $119.1 million
Diluted EPS $0.32 $0.80
Adjusted EBITDA $142 million $231.5 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Cinemark Holdings Inc reported a cash balance of $789 million. The company’s total assets stood at $4.79 billion, with total long-term debt at $2.25 billion. The company generated $162.2 million in cash flow from operating activities for the first half of 2024, compared to $251.1 million in the same period last year.

Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

"Robust consumer enthusiasm to experience compelling content in a larger-than-life, theatrical setting was evident once again in the second quarter," stated Sean Gamble, Cinemark President and CEO. "As strong consumer demand yielded better than expected industry performance, Cinemark delivered outsized results, extending our lengthy track record of outperformance through strong execution by our exceptional team."
"Our ability to deliver consistent operational performance has provided us financial flexibility and opportunities to de-lever," added Melissa Thomas, Cinemark CFO. "We continue to take a holistic approach in evaluating our capital structure with an ongoing focus on driving long-term shareholder value."

Analysis

Cinemark Holdings Inc's Q2 2024 results reflect the ongoing challenges in the theatrical exhibition industry, including competition from alternative entertainment options and the lingering effects of industry disruptions. However, the company's strategic initiatives to strengthen its balance sheet and invest in long-term growth position it well for future recovery. The decline in attendance and revenue underscores the importance of adapting to changing consumer preferences and market conditions.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cinemark Holdings Inc for further details.

