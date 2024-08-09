Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.67 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $433 Million

Strong Performance Driven by Higher Volumes and Pricing

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $433 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $418.33 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $56 million, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.
  • Gross Margin: $132 million, representing 30.5% of net sales, up from 27.7% in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $93 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.4%, compared to 19.3% in the prior year.
  • Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities was $23 million, while adjusted free cash flow was $34 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company, a global leader in filtration products for various industrial applications, reported significant growth in key financial metrics.

Company Overview

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc manufactures advanced filtration products for on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company designs and manufactures products under the Fleetguard brand, focusing on lower emissions and asset protection. Atmus offers a wide range of products including air filters, fuel filters, coolants, and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Atmus reported net sales of $433 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 4.6% increase from $414 million in the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by higher volumes and increased pricing. The company's GAAP net income stood at $56 million, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.53. Adjusted EPS was reported at $0.71.

1819327675387506688.png

Income Statement and Key Metrics

The gross margin for Q2 2024 was $132 million, up from $114 million in Q2 2023, with a gross margin percentage of 30.5% compared to 27.7% last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $93 million, reflecting a margin of 21.4%, an improvement from 19.3% in the previous year. The increase in gross margin and adjusted EBITDA was attributed to higher volumes and pricing adjustments.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $433 million $414 million
Gross Margin $132 million $114 million
Net Income $56 million $46 million
Diluted EPS $0.67 $0.55
Adjusted EBITDA $93 million $80 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Atmus reported total assets of $1,177.3 million, up from $1,088.6 million at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $160.5 million. Cash provided by operating activities was $23 million, while adjusted free cash flow was $34 million, slightly down from $35 million in Q2 2023 due to increased working capital requirements.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the strong performance, Atmus faced challenges related to increased working capital requirements, which impacted cash flow. However, the company remains optimistic about its future, updating its 2024 guidance with revenue expected to be in the range of $1,625 million to $1,675 million and adjusted EPS between $2.15 and $2.40.

"The Atmus team continues to produce strong results while delivering industry-leading products and support for our customers," said Steph Disher, Chief Executive Officer of Atmus. "Disciplined progress on our growth strategy, coupled with the announcement of our capital return to shareholders, further demonstrates our commitment to strengthening shareholder value."

Conclusion

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU, Financial) has demonstrated a solid financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showing resilience in the face of challenges. The company's strategic initiatives and focus on innovation continue to drive growth, making it a noteworthy player in the industrial products sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.