Q2 2024 Costamare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2024

Gregory Zikos - Costamare Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Director



Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. During the second quarter of the year, the company generated net income of about $91 million. As of quarter end, liquidity was above $1.1 billion. In the containership sector, continued vessel diversions around Africa and an early peak season, with higher-than-expected cargo demand have resulted in charter rates remaining