Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.99, Revenue at $1.51 Billion

Strong Sales Growth and Margin Expansion Drive Performance

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,511.2 million, up 3.9% year-over-year, slightly below estimates of $1,521.59 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.99, an increase of 11.2% from the previous year.
  • Gross Margin: Increased by 320 basis points to 47.1%, driven by a favorable tariff ruling.
  • Cash from Operations: $499.9 million year-to-date, with full-year expectations raised to approximately $1.08 billion.
  • Organic Sales Growth: 4.7%, driven by a 3.5% increase in volume and a 1.2% positive product mix and pricing.
  • Marketing Expenses: $152.4 million, up $20.2 million, representing 10.1% of net sales.
  • Net Income: $243.5 million, up from $221.2 million in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust second-quarter results that surpassed analyst expectations. The company, known for its leading global production of baking soda and a diverse portfolio of consumer products, demonstrated significant growth in key financial metrics.

Company Overview

Church & Dwight is the leading global producer of baking soda. Beyond baking soda, the products in its portfolio have a vast category reach, including laundry products, cat litter, oral care, deodorant, and nasal care, all sold under the Arm & Hammer brand. Its mix also includes Batiste, OxiClean, Vitafusion, WaterPik, Hero, and TheraBreath, which together with Arm & Hammer constitute around 70% of its annual sales and profits. Even as it works to extend the reach of its products, Church & Dwight still derives more than 80% of its sales from its home market in the US.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD, Financial) reported net sales of $1,511.2 million for Q2 2024, a 3.9% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by a 4.7% rise in organic sales, with domestic sales up by 3.8% and international sales by 9.3%. The Specialty Products Division (SPD) saw an 8.6% decline in net sales but managed a 3.9% increase in organic sales.

1819335390826491904.png

Reported gross margin expanded by 320 basis points to 47.1%, bolstered by a favorable tariff ruling. Excluding this one-time gain, the adjusted gross margin increased by 150 basis points to 45.4%. Reported earnings per share (EPS) were $0.99, while adjusted EPS stood at $0.93, exceeding the company's outlook of $0.83.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $1,511.2 million $1,454.2 million
Gross Profit $712.1 million $638.9 million
Reported EPS $0.99 $0.89
Adjusted EPS $0.93 $0.92

Operational Highlights

Church & Dwight's Consumer Domestic segment saw net sales of $1,170.6 million, a 3.8% increase, driven by growth in household and personal care products. The Consumer International segment reported net sales of $263.7 million, a 9.0% increase, with significant contributions from HERO, THERABREATH, and vitamins. The Specialty Products segment, despite a net sales decline, achieved a 3.9% increase in organic revenue.

Marketing expenses rose by $20.2 million to $152.4 million, reflecting increased investment in brand and product promotion. Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $222.8 million, including charges related to the HERO acquisition.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

For the first six months of 2024, Church & Dwight generated $499.9 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures amounted to $76.6 million, supporting capacity expansion projects. As of June 30, 2024, the company held $491.7 million in cash and equivalents, with total debt at $2.2 billion.

CEO Commentary

"We are really pleased with another strong quarter. The Company is performing well with all three divisions delivering organic growth. Our outstanding Q2 results reflect the strength of our brands, the early success of our new products, and our perennial focus on execution." - Matthew Farrell, CEO

Outlook for 2024

Church & Dwight has raised its full-year outlook for gross margin expansion and cash from operations. The company now expects net sales growth of 3.5% and organic sales growth of 4.0%. Adjusted EPS growth is projected to be at the lower end of the 8-9% range, with cash from operations anticipated to reach approximately $1.08 billion.

For more detailed insights and the complete earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Church & Dwight Co Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.