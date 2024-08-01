CubeSmart Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.41, Revenue at $254.94 Million

Revenue and EPS Fall Short of Expectations

Summary
  • Net Income: $94.0 million for Q2 2024, down from $97.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.41 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.43 in the same period last year.
  • Revenue: Increased by $5.4 million year-over-year, driven by higher management fees and customer storage protection plan participation.
  • Same-Store Revenue: Increased by 0.3% year-over-year, while same-store NOI decreased by 1.2%.
  • Development Activity: Opened two new properties in New Jersey and New York with a total cost of $61.8 million.
  • Third-Party Management: Added 39 stores in Q2 2024, bringing the total to 879 stores under management.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per common share, paid on July 15, 2024.
On August 1, 2024, CubeSmart (CUBE, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. CubeSmart, a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in self-storage facilities across the United States, reported a mixed quarter with both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) falling short of analyst estimates.

Company Overview

CubeSmart is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages self-storage facilities throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is composed of buildings with numerous enclosed storage areas for both residential and commercial customers to rent mainly on a month-by-month basis. Most of CubeSmart's facilities are located in Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Illinois. Cumulatively, these states account for both the majority of the square footage in the company's real estate portfolio and the majority of its revenue. The company derives nearly all of its revenue from rental income from tenants utilizing its storage facilities.

Financial Performance

CubeSmart reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $94.0 million for Q2 2024, down from $97.9 million in Q2 2023. Diluted EPS decreased to $0.41 from $0.43 in the same period last year, missing the analyst estimate of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter was $254.94 million, which met the analyst estimate of $254.94 million.

Key Metrics and Achievements

Funds from operations (FFO), as adjusted, were $146.0 million for Q2 2024, compared to $149.5 million in Q2 2023. FFO per diluted share decreased by 3.0% to $0.64 from $0.66 in the same period last year. The company opened two new development properties in New Jersey and New York at a total cost of $61.8 million. Additionally, CubeSmart's third-party management platform expanded to include 879 stores totaling 57.4 million rentable square feet.

Operational Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, CubeSmart's total consolidated portfolio included 615 stores with 44.4 million rentable square feet and a physical occupancy rate of 91.3%. Same-store physical occupancy was 91.9%, down slightly from 92.6% in the same period last year. Same-store total revenues increased by 0.3%, while same-store operating expenses rose by 4.2%, leading to a 1.2% decrease in same-store net operating income (NOI).

Challenges and Outlook

CubeSmart faced challenges in the form of increased property operating expenses, primarily due to higher employee medical coverage costs, property insurance, and property taxes. Despite these challenges, the company maintained the midpoint of its guidance ranges for both same-store NOI and FFO per share. CubeSmart estimates its fully diluted EPS for 2024 to be between $1.71 and $1.77, and its fully diluted FFO per share, as adjusted, to be between $2.61 and $2.67.

Commentary

“As expected, we experienced a marginally stronger seasonal uplift in demand during the second quarter and a customer base who continues to be resilient in an uncertain economy,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher P. Marr. “Our data-driven approach to operations continues to allow us to optimize our performance in the face of changing macro conditions.”

Conclusion

While CubeSmart's Q2 2024 results fell short of analyst expectations, the company continues to show resilience and strategic growth in its operations. The expansion of its third-party management platform and new development properties indicate a forward-looking approach to maintaining and enhancing its market position. Investors will be keen to see how CubeSmart navigates the challenges ahead and whether it can meet its financial outlook for the year.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CubeSmart for further details.

