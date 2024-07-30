Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Takeaways and Financial Performance

Discover the critical insights from Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) Q2 2024 earnings call, including revenue trends, cost savings, and market outlook.

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $761 million, down 6% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.17, a decline of $0.35.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: 2.8%, a decrease of 350 basis points.
  • Adjusted TTS Operating Margin: 5%, net of fuel surcharges.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $109 million for the quarter.
  • Share Repurchases: Over 1.6 million shares purchased during the quarter.
  • Cost Savings: Increased estimated 2024 in-year savings to over $45 million.
  • Truckload Transportation Services Revenue: $537 million, down 6% year-over-year.
  • Dedicated Revenue per Truck per Week: Increased slightly year-over-year.
  • One-Way Revenue per Truck per Week: Increased nearly 8% year-over-year.
  • Logistics Revenue: $209 million, down 7% year-over-year but up 3% sequentially.
  • Intermodal Shipments: Increased 34% year-over-year.
  • Net CapEx: $99 million, down 35% year-over-year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $79 million for the first half of the year.
  • Total Liquidity: $470 million at quarter end.
  • Debt: $670 million, up 12% sequentially.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA: 1.4 times.
  • Fleet Size: Down 7% year-to-date.
  • Average Age of Fleet: 2.1 years for trucks and 4.9 years for trailers.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • One-way production increased for the fifth consecutive quarter.
  • Mexico volume is growing, and dedicated revenue per truck was up.
  • Logistics segment returned to positive operating income after a challenging first quarter.
  • Solid operating cash flow and share repurchases of more than 1.6 million shares during the quarter.
  • Cost savings initiatives are expected to exceed $45 million for 2024.

Negative Points

  • Revenues were 6% lower versus the prior year.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.17, reflecting a significant decline.
  • Adjusted operating margin decreased by 350 basis points.
  • Challenges remain with a smaller dedicated fleet and pressure on One-Way rates.
  • Lower gains on the sale of used equipment impacted financial results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Derek, you mentioned expecting normal seasonality leading up to peak. Can you expand on what you're hearing from customers and the modest sequential improvement in earnings?
A: It's early to predict peak season definitively, but signs indicate a return to normal seasonality. We've seen project opportunities and increased customer discussions about preparedness for demand. This suggests a balanced market, though not yet tight. The modest sequential improvement is due to recent bid activities reflecting flat to positive results, countering earlier negotiated rates. We'll see modest improvement from Q2 to Q3.

Q: Can you clarify the guidance for tractor count, specifically regarding dedicated and one-way business?
A: We don't plan to add tractors in one-way. Our focus is on dedicated, where the pipeline is strong. The number of bid opportunities is up significantly year-over-year. We'll maintain pricing discipline and aim for modest growth in dedicated trucks.

Q: Can you offer more color on the cost savings program and its impact?
A: We've realized $27 million in savings year-to-date and increased our 2024 target to over $45 million. This brings our two-year total to nearly $90 million. We're focusing on structural and sustainable changes, leveraging technology and M&A integration to drive these savings.

Q: What's driving the reduction in net CapEx guidance?
A: The reduction is due to a disciplined approach to pricing and fleet size. We're re-examining and justifying all capital projects, focusing on maintaining fleet age and preparing for future emission changes. We're not spending money just to spend it; we're being thoughtful with capital allocation.

Q: How do you view the path back to long-term TTS operating margin targets?
A: Achieving long-term TTS operating margins involves several levers: rate improvement in one-way, incremental growth in dedicated fleets, normalization of the used equipment market, and structural cost savings. We've seen sequential improvement in operating income, and we expect this trend to continue modestly.

Q: Do you expect logistics to remain profitable in the third quarter?
A: Yes, we expect sequential improvement in logistics operating income. We're focusing on improving revenue quality, cost savings, and leveraging technology to sustain gross margins and mitigate margin squeeze.

Q: Can you provide an update on the state of capacity exits and what you're seeing quarter-to-date?
A: We continue to see ongoing attrition of capacity, both in employment data and registration data. Lenders have been lenient, but we expect a change in behavior as market conditions improve. Conversations with customers indicate a preference for well-capitalized fleets like Werner, positioning us well for market tightening.

Q: How do you view the dedicated fleet size in the second half of the year?
A: The dedicated pipeline is strong, and we see more net wins being implemented than losses. We're focused on maintaining pricing discipline and expect modest growth in dedicated trucks in the second half.

Q: What gives you confidence in the fourth quarter, and why are you cautious about predicting it?
A: Positive signs include steady rejection rates, project opportunities, and customer inventory levels. However, uncertainties like geopolitical issues and consumer stress make it difficult to predict Q4 accurately. We're focusing on preparing for market improvements and maintaining operational readiness.

Q: How do you view the opportunities for utilization in the one-way truckload business in the second half?
A: We've made significant progress in utilization, achieving double-digit year-over-year increases. While the comps get tougher, we expect incremental improvements. Growth in Mexico and participation in near-shoring also contribute to better utilization and efficiency.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.