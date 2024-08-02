Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS) Reports Q2 2024 Revenue of $1,238 Million, GAAP EPS of $(0.13), Misses Estimates

Revenue Decline Amid Strategic Shifts and Operational Adjustments

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,238 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $1,244.45 million and down from $1,267 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $(14) million for Q2 2024, an improvement from $(19) million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $(0.13) for Q2 2024, compared to $(0.17) in Q2 2023.
  • UScellular Highlights: Sequential improvement in postpaid gross additions and net losses; postpaid ARPU grew by 2%, while service revenues decreased by 2%.
  • TDS Telecom Highlights: Operating revenues grew by 4%, with residential revenue growth of 7%; added 27,000 fiber service addresses in Q2 2024.
  • Capital Expenditures: $165 million for Q2 2024, up from $143 million in Q2 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Higher free cash flow driven by improved profitability and good expense discipline.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Telephone and Data Systems Inc is a diversified telecommunications operator that provides mobile, telephone, and broadband services. The company's segments include UScellular and TDS Telecom, with the UScellular segment generating the maximum revenue.

Performance Overview

Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS, Financial) reported total operating revenues of $1,238 million for Q2 2024, a decline from $1,267 million in the same period last year. The net loss attributable to TDS common shareholders was $14 million, translating to a diluted loss per share of $0.13, compared to a net loss of $19 million and a diluted loss per share of $0.17 in Q2 2023.

1819350295990398976.png

Segment Highlights

UScellular:

  • Announced the sale of wireless operations and select spectrum assets.
  • Reported sequential improvement in postpaid gross additions and postpaid net losses.
  • Postpaid ARPU grew by 2%, although service revenues decreased by 2%.
  • Third-party tower revenues increased by 1%, and fixed wireless customers grew by 40% to 134,000.

TDS Telecom:

  • Progressed on the goal to deliver 125,000 fiber service addresses in 2024, adding 27,000 in Q2.
  • Operating revenues grew by 4%, with residential revenue growth of 7%.
  • Residential broadband connections increased by 5%, driven by broadband investments.

Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue decline, TDS demonstrated strong cost management, leading to increased operating income, net income, and Adjusted OIBDA. The company’s focus on balancing subscriber growth with financial discipline resulted in solid ARPU growth and improved profitability, generating higher free cash flow.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Operating Revenues $1,238 million $1,267 million
Net Income (Loss) $(14) million $(19) million
Diluted EPS $(0.13) $(0.17)

Analysis and Commentary

LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr., TDS President and CEO, commented,

"TDS is working to optimize our portfolio of businesses to position the Company for future success. During the second quarter, we announced transactions regarding both UScellular and OneNeck IT Solutions that we anticipate will accelerate achievement of our strategic objectives."

The strategic sale of UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile is a significant move, expected to close in mid-2025. This transaction, along with ongoing efforts to monetize remaining spectrum assets, is aimed at enhancing the company's financial position and operational focus.

Conclusion

While Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS, Financial) faced revenue challenges in Q2 2024, the company’s strategic initiatives and operational adjustments indicate a proactive approach to navigating the competitive telecommunications landscape. Investors will be keen to monitor the impact of these strategic moves on TDS's future performance.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Telephone and Data Systems Inc for further details.

