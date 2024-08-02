Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.08, Revenue at $633.4M, Both Beating Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Growth Driven by Diverse Business Lines

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $633.4 million, up by 8.1% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $630.27 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $20.6 million for fully diluted shares, a significant increase of 132.6% from $8.9 million in the prior year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.08 per fully diluted share, doubling from $0.04 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $86.3 million, an 18.3% increase from $72.9 million in the previous year.
  • Investment Sales Revenue: Increased by 18.2%, reflecting higher industrial and office volumes.
  • Management Services and Servicing Fees: Grew by 9.2%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of strong year-on-year improvement.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, payable on September 3, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, Newmark Group Inc (NMRK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Newmark Group Inc, a leading commercial real estate advisory firm, offers a comprehensive suite of services including leasing, corporate advisory, investment sales, mortgage brokerage, appraisal, project management, and property management.

Performance Overview

Newmark Group Inc (NMRK, Financial) reported total revenues of $633.4 million for Q2 2024, an 8.1% increase from $585.8 million in Q2 2023. This exceeded the analyst estimate of $630.27 million. The company also reported GAAP net income of $20.6 million, or $0.08 per fully diluted share, doubling from $0.04 per share in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.22, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.20.

1819350310750154752.png

Key Financial Achievements

Newmark Group Inc (NMRK, Financial) achieved significant growth across various business lines:

  • Investment sales revenues increased by 18%.
  • Mortgage brokerage and debt placement fees grew by 46%.
  • Management services, servicing fees, and leasing revenues also saw solid growth.
I am excited that we delivered growth across every business line. We produced an 18% increase in Investment sales revenues and 46% fee growth in Mortgage brokerage and debt placement, as well as solid growth from Management, Servicing, and Leasing. Our 8% top-line improvement and strong operating leverage produced robust double-digit earnings growth," said Barry M. Gosin, Chief Executive Officer of Newmark.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric 2Q24 2Q23 Change
Total Revenues $633.4M $585.8M 8.1%
GAAP Net Income $20.6M $8.9M 132.6%
Adjusted EBITDA $86.3M $72.9M 18.3%
Adjusted EPS $0.22 $0.18 22.2%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Newmark Group Inc (NMRK, Financial) reported total expenses under GAAP of $598.3 million for Q2 2024, a 6.4% increase from $562.2 million in Q2 2023. Compensation and employee benefits expenses rose by 8.8% to $377.5 million, reflecting improved commission-based revenues and the hiring of new revenue-generating professionals.

Analysis and Outlook

Newmark Group Inc (NMRK, Financial) demonstrated strong performance in Q2 2024, driven by growth across multiple business lines. The company's strategic investments in talent and service expansion have positioned it well for continued success. With a stable interest rate environment and significant near-term U.S. commercial and multifamily mortgage maturities, Newmark remains confident in its full-year 2024 guidance and its 2026 target of generating 50% Adjusted EBITDA growth over the next two years.

For more detailed financial information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Newmark Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.