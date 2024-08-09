PPL Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.26, Revenue Hits $1.88 Billion, Beats Estimates

Second-Quarter Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Summary
  • GAAP EPS: Reported second-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $0.26, up from $0.15 in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Revenue: Achieved $1,881 million in Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $1,844.10 million.
  • Net Income: Reported net income of $190 million for Q2 2024, a 70% increase from $112 million in Q2 2023.
  • Ongoing Earnings: Second-quarter 2024 ongoing earnings per share were $0.38, up from $0.29 in Q2 2023.
  • Annual Guidance: Reaffirmed 2024 ongoing earnings forecast range of $1.63 to $1.75 per share, with a midpoint of $1.69 per share.
  • Dividend Growth: Projected annual earnings and dividend growth of 6% to 8% through at least 2027.
  • Operational Efficiency: Targeted annual operation and maintenance savings of at least $175 million by 2026, with $120-$130 million planned by the end of 2024.
On August 2, 2024, PPL Corp (PPL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second-quarter 2024 earnings. PPL Corp, a holding company of regulated utilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Rhode Island, reported earnings that fell short of analyst expectations.

Company Overview

PPL Corp (PPL, Financial) operates regulated utilities in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Rhode Island. The Pennsylvania segment distributes electricity to customers in central and eastern Pennsylvania. The Kentucky segment, through LG&E and KU, is involved in regulated electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, and also serves gas customers. Rhode Island Energy operates electric and gas utilities in Rhode Island.

Performance and Challenges

PPL Corp reported second-quarter 2024 earnings (GAAP) of $190 million, or $0.26 per share, compared to $112 million, or $0.15 per share, in the same period last year. However, this fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.45 per share. The company achieved ongoing earnings per share of $0.38, up from $0.29 in the second quarter of 2023.

Despite the increase in ongoing earnings, the reported earnings were impacted by special items, primarily related to the integration expenses associated with the acquisition of Rhode Island Energy. These challenges highlight the ongoing costs and complexities involved in integrating new acquisitions.

Financial Achievements

PPL Corp's financial achievements include reaffirming its 2024 ongoing earnings forecast range of $1.63 to $1.75 per share, with a midpoint of $1.69 per share. The company also reaffirmed its projected annual earnings and dividend growth of 6% to 8% through at least 2027. These achievements are significant for a regulated utility company, as they indicate stability and potential for growth in a highly regulated industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Reported Earnings $190 million $112 million 70%
Reported Earnings per Share $0.26 $0.15 73%
Ongoing Earnings $282 million $215 million 31%
Ongoing Earnings per Share $0.38 $0.29 31%

Segment Performance

Performance by segment was as follows:

Segment Q2 2024 EPS Q2 2023 EPS
Kentucky Regulated $0.18 $0.12
Pennsylvania Regulated $0.21 $0.15
Rhode Island Regulated $0.01 $0.01
Corporate and Other $(0.14) $(0.13)

Analysis

PPL Corp's performance in the second quarter of 2024 shows a significant improvement in ongoing earnings, driven by higher sales volumes and lower operating costs in its Kentucky and Pennsylvania segments. However, the reported earnings were impacted by special items related to the integration of Rhode Island Energy, which continues to be a challenge for the company.

The reaffirmation of the earnings forecast and projected growth rates is a positive sign for investors, indicating confidence in the company's long-term strategy and financial stability. The ongoing focus on infrastructure investments and operational efficiencies is expected to drive future growth and enhance grid reliability and resiliency.

Conclusion

While PPL Corp's second-quarter 2024 earnings fell short of analyst estimates, the company's ongoing earnings showed a positive trend. The reaffirmation of its earnings forecast and growth projections provides a stable outlook for the future. Investors should monitor the integration progress of Rhode Island Energy and the company's ability to achieve its operational and financial targets.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PPL Corp for further details.

