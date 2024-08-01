Half Year 2024 Technip Energies NV Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Phillip Lindsay - Technip Energies NV - Vice President Investor Relations



Hello, and welcome to Technip Energies' financial results for the first half of 2024. On the call today, our CEO, Arnaud Pieton, will provide an overview of our H1 performance and business highlights. This will be followed by our CFO, Bruno Vibert, who will share more details on our financial results. Then, Arnaud will come back to discuss the outlook before opening for questions.



Before we start, I would encourage you to take note that the forward-looking statements on slide 2.



I will now pass the call over to Arnaud.



Arnaud Pieton - Technip Energies NV - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you, Phil, and welcome, everyone, to our results presentation for the first half of 2024, during which we have secured strategic objectives and leadership in a high given market. We've achieved a strong financial performance with double-digit revenue growth to EUR3.2 billion, reflecting notably strong volumes in project delivery with large projects ramping up and with a