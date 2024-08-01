Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to MACOM's third fiscal quarter 2024 conference call. This call is being recorded today, Thursday, August 1, 2024. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to Mr. Stephen Ferranti, Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Ferranti, please.
Stephen Ferranti - MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations
Thank you, Olivia. Good morning and welcome to our call to discuss MACOM's financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2024. I would like to remind everyone that our discussion today will contain forward-looking statements which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties as defined in the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could result in those differences, we refer you to MACOM's filings with the SEC.
Management's statements during this call will also
