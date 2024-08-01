Q2 2024 WW Grainger Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Kyle Bland - WW Grainger Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations



Good morning. Welcome to Grainger's second-quarter earnings call. With me are D.G. MacPherson, Chairman and CEO; and Dee Merriwether, Senior Vice President and CFO.



As a reminder, some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the company's most recent Form 8-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC.



This morning's call will focus on the adjusted results for the second quarter of 2024, which exclude $16 million of pretax restructuring costs incurred in the quarter. Please remember that we have also included a daily