Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Q3 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS Soars 40% to $1.65, Revenue Misses at $3.2 Billion

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) released its 8-K filing on August 2, 2024, detailing its third-quarter financial performance.

50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.2 billion, fell short of estimates of $3.255 billion, reflecting a 2% year-over-year decrease primarily due to lower resin prices.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.65, a significant 40% increase from $1.18 in the prior year quarter.
  • Operating Income: $303 million, up 13% year-over-year, driven by organic volume growth and positive price-cost spread from cost reduction initiatives.
  • Operating EBITDA: $546 million, a 5% increase from $522 million in the previous year, indicating improved operational efficiency.
  • Free Cash Flow: -$176 million, a decline from -$70 million in the same period last year, impacted by higher capital expenditures.
  • Shareholder Returns: $117 million spent on share repurchases in the first three quarters of fiscal 2024, with $324 million remaining authorized for future repurchases.
  • Dividend: Quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share declared, payable on September 17, 2024.
Berry Global Group Inc is a leading global supplier of plastic packaging products mainly sold to consumer-oriented end markets. The four business segments are consumer packaging international, consumer packaging North America, engineered materials, and health, hygiene, and specialties. The company primarily uses plastic resin as its raw material, purchased from a variety of suppliers. The majority of revenue comes from consumer packaging international due to the acquisition of RPC, which expanded the geographical areas in which the company operates. The consumer packaging segment consists of closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, polythene films, recycling, containers, and technical components.

Performance Overview

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY, Financial) reported a net sales decrease of 2% to $3.2 billion for the third quarter of 2024, missing the estimated revenue of $3.255 billion. The decline was primarily due to a 3% negative impact from the pass-through of lower resin prices, partially offset by a 2% organic volume growth.

Operating income increased by 13% year-over-year to $303 million, driven by organic volume growth and a positive price-cost spread from cost reduction initiatives. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $1.65, missing the analyst estimate of $1.73.

Segment Performance

Consumer Packaging – International: Net sales decreased 7% to $959 million due to lower resin prices and completed divestitures, partially offset by a 1% organic volume growth. Operating income increased 16% to $79 million.

Consumer Packaging – North America: Net sales increased 4% to $831 million, driven by 2% organic volume growth and higher selling prices. Operating income rose 16% to $103 million.

Flexibles: Net sales decreased 2% to $724 million, primarily due to a 4% negative impact from lower selling prices, offset by a 2% organic volume growth. Operating income remained stable at $87 million.

Health, Hygiene & Specialties: Net sales decreased 2% to $647 million, with a 2% organic volume growth. Operating income increased to $34 million, driven by volume growth and cost reduction benefits.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY, Financial) achieved a 5% increase in operating EBITDA to $546 million and a 15% increase in adjusted EPS to $2.18. These achievements highlight the company's ability to manage costs effectively and drive profitability despite revenue challenges.

However, the company faces challenges from fluctuating resin prices and the impact of divestitures. The decrease in net sales across several segments underscores the need for strategic adjustments to maintain growth momentum.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change
Net Sales $3.161 billion $3.229 billion (2%)
Operating Income $303 million $267 million 13%
Diluted EPS $1.65 $1.18 40%
Operating EBITDA $546 million $522 million 5%
Adjusted EPS $2.18 $1.90 15%

Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY, Financial) generated significant cash flow, with net cash from operating activities at $297 million. The company repurchased 2.0 million shares for $117 million and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share, payable on September 17, 2024.

Strategic Initiatives

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY, Financial) announced the combination of its Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films Business with Glatfelter Corporation, creating a global leader in specialty materials. This strategic move aims to optimize the company's portfolio and drive long-term growth.

Kevin Kwilinski, Berry's CEO, stated, "Our strong financial results in the quarter were consistent with our expectations and our teams executed very well. Notably, we achieved a 2% increase in overall organic volumes, with each of our four operating segments delivering low-single digit volume growth."

Conclusion

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the third quarter of 2024, with strong earnings growth despite revenue challenges. The company's strategic initiatives and cost management efforts position it well for future growth. Investors should monitor the company's ability to navigate resin price fluctuations and execute its strategic plans effectively.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Berry Global Group Inc for further details.

