MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Positive Cash Flow

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) reports a 5.1% sequential revenue increase and robust free cash flow generation in Q3 2024.

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $190.5 million for Q3 2024, up 5.1% sequentially.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.66 per diluted share.
  • Free Cash Flow: Over $40 million generated during the quarter.
  • Cash and Short-term Investments: Approximately $521 million at quarter end.
  • Book-to-Bill Ratio: 1.1 times.
  • Revenue by End Market: Industrial and Defense: $90.9 million, Telecom: $50.6 million, Data Center: $49 million.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit: $109.5 million or 57.5% of revenue.
  • Total Adjusted Operating Expense: $63.9 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: $45.6 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $53 million.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $48.9 million.
  • Adjusted Income Tax Rate: 3%.
  • Accounts Receivable: $106.8 million.
  • Inventory: $180.7 million.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Approximately $49 million.
  • Capital Expenditures: $17.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2024.
  • Q4 Revenue Guidance: $197 million to $203 million.
  • Q4 Adjusted Gross Margin Guidance: 57% to 59%.
  • Q4 Adjusted EPS Guidance: $0.70 to $0.76.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was $190.5 million, up 5.1% sequentially.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.66 per diluted share, indicating strong profitability.
  • Generated over $40 million of free cash flow during the quarter.
  • Ended the quarter with approximately $521 million in cash and short-term investments.
  • Book-to-bill ratio was 1.1 times, indicating strong future revenue potential.

Negative Points

  • Telecom market remains weak with no signs of a broad recovery.
  • Inventory turns were down sequentially from 1.8 times to 1.7 times.
  • Total operating expenses increased by $600,000 sequentially.
  • Adjusted income tax rate is expected to remain at 3% through fiscal year 2025, indicating a consistent tax burden.
  • Data center market, while showing growth, is noted for its potential volatility.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you share where you are in the qualification process for active copper cables?
A: The qualification process varies depending on the customer, data rate, and specific application. We have customers at different stages: ramping up, qualifying, and starting to design with our products.

Q: Can you size the market share gains in the 5G base station power end market?
A: The 5G RF power market is significant, with opportunities to double our RF power revenue over the next three to five years. The GaN RF power market is estimated at $2 billion to $3 billion, with half in industrial and defense and the other half in telecom, primarily 5G.

Q: What are the low-hanging opportunities for growth in the telecom space post-Wolfspeed acquisition?
A: The acquisition has allowed us to scale up and see more opportunities. Growth will come from better customer engagement, improved execution, and next-generation GaN processes. This applies to both telecom and defense markets.

Q: How do you segment your data center business between AI and non-AI applications?
A: We don't publicly parse our revenue by end application. However, we see opportunities in both traditional Ethernet and higher data rate products like 100G and 200G, which are more aligned with sophisticated applications.

Q: What is driving the recent growth in your telecom segment?
A: Growth is driven by SATCOM and increased volume shipments into 5G radios on the transmit side. The wireline market remains muted.

Q: Can you provide an update on the SATCOM opportunity and its timing?
A: We are actively engaged with a wide range of customers in SATCOM, both at the chip and module levels. We see opportunities in direct-to-cell systems and ground stations, with significant growth expected in the next 12 to 18 months.

Q: How do you see the mix evolving between optical and copper in data center infrastructure as we move to 1.6T and beyond?
A: It's too early to tell definitively. Copper has limitations but offers cost savings for shorter reaches. We believe we can get copper to work at 200G per lane, but higher data rates will present new challenges.

Q: What are the key factors driving your gross margin improvement, and how likely are you to get back to 60% levels?
A: Improvements are driven by operational activities, new product introductions, and better utilization of our wafer foundries. We expect sequential improvements and aim to get back to 60% or better over time.

Q: How do you view the recovery in the telecom market, and when do you expect it to pick up?
A: We believe the demand is currently not there, and we expect low-single digit growth next year. New cycles and products, including those from the Wolfspeed acquisition, will drive future growth.

Q: What is your visibility into the data center market, and how do you manage potential volatility?
A: Our visibility is good due to high-volume sockets and secure backlog planning. While the data center market can be volatile, we are at the beginning of a switch to higher data rates, which should provide a good setup for MACOM.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.