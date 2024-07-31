Q1 2025 Panasonic Holdings Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 31, 2024 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Jul 31, 2024 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Hirokazu Umeda

Panasonic Holdings Corp - Executive Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer, Chairman, President & CEO of Subsidiaries, Representative Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Yu Okazaki

Nomura - Analyst

* Mikio Hirakawa

BofA Securities - Analyst

* Ryosuke Katsura

SMBC Nikko Securities - Analyst

* Kota Ezawa

Citigroup Securities - Analyst

* Yasuo Nakane

Mizuho Securities - Analyst

* Editor



=====================

Hirokazu Umeda - Panasonic Holdings Corp - Executive Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer, Chairman, President & CEO of Subsidiaries, Representative Director



Let me start the presentation on the consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY25, fiscal March 2025 ended June 30, 2024.



First, the summary, overall sales increased on