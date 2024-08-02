Moog Inc (MOG.A) Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.74 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $905 Million

Moog Inc Reports Impressive Financial Results for Q3 2024

12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $905 million, up 6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $884.69 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.74, a 32% increase from $1.32 in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Margin: 11.6%, an increase of 170 basis points from the previous year's 9.9%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved by $17 million year-over-year, resulting in a use of cash of $2 million.
  • Segment Performance: Military Aircraft sales rose 18% to $207 million, Space and Defense sales increased 7% to $258 million, and Commercial Aircraft sales grew 6% to $189 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 2, 2024, Moog Inc (MOG.A, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its fiscal third quarter 2024 results. Moog Inc, a manufacturer of precision motion and fluid controls systems for the aerospace and defense markets, reported significant improvements in its financial performance, surpassing analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Moog Inc is a renowned designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of high-performance precision motion and fluid controls and control systems. The company operates in three segments: Aircraft Controls, Space and Defense Controls, and Industrial Systems. With a diversified product range and a strong presence in both the United States and international markets, Moog Inc serves various European and Asian nations, with approximately one-third of its revenue coming from U.S. government contracts.

Performance Highlights

Moog Inc reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for Q3 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.71. Adjusted diluted EPS came in at $1.91, reflecting a 39% increase from the previous year's $1.37. The company's net sales for the quarter were $905 million, exceeding the estimated $884.69 million and marking a 6% increase from Q3 2023.

1819375333565165568.png

Financial Achievements

Moog Inc's operating margin improved to 11.6%, up 170 basis points from the previous year, driven by enhanced performance in the Space and Defense, Commercial Aircraft, and Military Aircraft segments. The adjusted operating margin increased by 210 basis points to 12.3%. The company's free cash flow also saw a significant improvement, with a $17 million increase year-over-year.

Segment Performance

Sales in the Military Aircraft segment rose by 18% to $207 million, driven by the ramp-up of the FLRAA program and other OEM production programs. Space and Defense sales increased by 7% to $258 million, while Commercial Aircraft sales grew by 6% to $189 million. However, the Industrial segment experienced a slight decline of 1% to $250 million due to a slowdown in orders for industrial automation applications.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Change
Net Sales $905 million $850 million 6%
Operating Margin 11.6% 9.9% 170 bps
Adjusted Operating Margin 12.3% 10.2% 210 bps
Diluted EPS $1.74 $1.32 32%
Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.91 $1.37 39%
Free Cash Flow $(2) million $(19) million $17 million

Analysis and Outlook

Moog Inc's robust performance in Q3 2024 underscores its strong market position and effective execution of strategic initiatives. The company's ability to drive top-line growth and margin expansion across its segments is a positive indicator for future performance. The increase in free cash flow and the substantial backlog of $2.5 billion further highlight the company's financial health and growth potential.

Looking ahead, Moog Inc's financial guidance for FY 2024 remains optimistic, with expected net sales of $3.575 billion and adjusted diluted EPS of $7.40. The company's commitment to achieving its long-term financial targets, as emphasized by CFO Jennifer Walter, reflects confidence in continued success and growth.

Fiscal year 2024 is measuring up to be a great step towards achieving our long-term financial targets," said Jennifer Walter, CFO. "This year, our sales will grow by 8%, our adjusted operating margin will expand by 150 basis points and our adjusted earnings per share will increase by 20%."

For more detailed financial data and insights, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Moog Inc for further details.

