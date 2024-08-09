Long-established in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 1.81%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -0.78%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of The Kraft Heinz Co.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned The Kraft Heinz Co a GF Score of 65 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding The Kraft Heinz Co Business

The Kraft Heinz Co, with a market cap of $43.58 billion and sales of $26.32 billion, operates as a major player in the food and beverage sector. Since its formation in July 2015 from the merger of Kraft and Heinz, the company has become the third-largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America and the fifth-largest globally. Its portfolio includes well-known brands such as Oscar Mayer, Velveeta, and Philadelphia. Primarily driven by the retail channel, which accounts for about 85% of its total sales, The Kraft Heinz Co also has a significant presence in the foodservice sector. Additionally, its international operations, particularly in Europe and emerging markets, contribute approximately 25% to its consolidated sales, with products available in over 190 countries.

Financial Strength Breakdown

The financial health of The Kraft Heinz Co raises concerns, as indicated by its financial strength rank. The company's Altman Z-Score of 1.1 falls below the distress threshold of 1.81, suggesting potential financial distress in the near future. Furthermore, a low cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05 highlights challenges in managing existing debt levels. The debt-to-Ebitda ratio at 4.25, exceeding the cautionary benchmark set by Joel Tillinghast, signals a precarious financial position unless backed by substantial tangible assets.

Growth Prospects

The growth trajectory for The Kraft Heinz Co appears limited, as reflected by its low Growth rank. Additionally, a predictability rank of just one star out of five exacerbates investor concerns regarding the consistency of revenue and earnings.

Conclusion

Considering The Kraft Heinz Co's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. Investors seeking more robust investment opportunities may explore other companies with stronger GF Scores using the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members.

