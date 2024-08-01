Aug 01, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation with CEO (Pre-Recorded)
Corporate Participants
* Wael Sawan
Shell PLC - Chief Executive Officer
Wael Sawan - Shell PLC - Chief Executive Officer
Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before going into our second quarter results for 2024, I'd like to update you on our Capital Markets Day progress which, together with our recent Energy Transition Strategy update, shows how we intend to generate more value with less emissions.
If I take you back to June of last year, we committed to our guiding principles of performance, discipline and simplification. The aim was to drive a culture shift in our organization, and we are seeing the results play out. We set four financial targets, and we're making solid progress against each and every single one of them. We also talked about the importance of establishing a track record of delivery, and today I hope you can see this track record developing and gathering momentum. In short, we're turning
Aug 01, 2024 / NTS GMT
