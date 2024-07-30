Jul 30, 2024 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Jul 30, 2024 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Kinya Seto
LIXIL Corporation - Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer
* Mariko Fujita
LIXIL Corporation - Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Setoguchi
IR Office - Moderator
* Shuhei Nakagawa
Mizuho Securities - Vice President
* Aya Kawai
- Leader, Investor Relations Office
=====================
Setoguchi IR Office-Moderator
As a result, because of time, we'd like to start the earnings call for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2024 for like-for Corporation. It is our earnings call is streamed live on the Internet, so I'd like to explain the presenters for today. First, Mr. Ke setup Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO.
Hello, everyone. We have Mr. Sergio
Q1 2025 LIXIL Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 30, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...