Matterport Inc (MTTR, Financial), a company specializing in spatial data capture and 3D technology, recently saw a significant transaction from its Chief Financial Officer, James Fay. On August 1, 2024, the insider sold 25,000 shares of the company at a price of $4.4 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,617,608 shares of Matterport Inc.

Over the past year, James Fay has sold a total of 596,884 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 35 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Matterport Inc were trading at $4.4 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.31 billion. The stock is currently considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.08, based on a GF Value of $4.08.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation. Matterport Inc continues to play a significant role in the 3D technology space, providing comprehensive solutions for capturing and utilizing spatial data across various industries.

