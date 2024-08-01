Exelon Corp (EXC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Earnings and Strategic Investments

Exelon Corp (EXC) reports robust Q2 2024 earnings, reaffirms annual guidance, and outlines significant capital investments.

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Adjusted Operating Earnings: $0.47 per share for Q2 2024, up from $0.41 in Q2 2023.
  • Annual Earnings Guidance: Reaffirmed at $2.40 to $2.50 per share for 2024.
  • Revenue Increase: $0.06 per share from higher distribution and transmission rates.
  • Weather Impact: $0.03 per share favorable weather contribution.
  • Interest Expense: $0.03 per share increase due to higher debt levels and interest rates.
  • Capital Investment: $34.5 billion planned to grow rate base at 7.5%.
  • Annualized Earnings Growth: Projected at 5% to 7% through 2027.
  • Operational Performance: Top quartile or top decile reliability performance.
  • Customer Satisfaction: ComEd and PECO in the top quartile; Pepco Holdings in the second quartile; BGE in the third quartile.
  • Debt Financing: $1.6 billion raised for ComEd and BGE in Q2 2024.
  • Equity Issuance: $1.6 billion planned from 2024 to 2027, with $150 million expected in 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Exelon Corp (EXC, Financial) delivered $0.47 per share of adjusted operating earnings for the second quarter, exceeding expectations.
  • The company reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance range of $2.40 to $2.50 per share and long-term annualized earnings growth of 5% to 7%.
  • Operational performance remained strong, with ComEd and PECO Holdings achieving top decile levels despite increased storm activity.
  • Exelon Corp (EXC) made significant progress on regulatory fronts, including the revised Grid Plan process in Illinois and PECO rate cases.
  • The company is actively involved in economic development projects, such as the large data center project in Illinois and the Baltimore Peninsula transformation.

Negative Points

  • Higher interest expenses due to increased levels of debt impacted earnings by $0.03 per share.
  • The company faces challenges with regulatory approvals, particularly in Maryland, where the multiyear plan framework was not fully adopted.
  • Customer satisfaction scores for Pepco Holdings and BGE are not as high as ComEd and PECO, indicating room for improvement.
  • Exelon Corp (EXC) is dealing with significant storm activity, which has increased operational strain and required extensive recovery efforts.
  • The company is navigating complex rate-making processes and regulatory uncertainties, which could impact future financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What conversations are you having with state policymakers on solving the resource adequacy issue, and do you think we can see merchant new entry, or will states have to step in?
A: (Calvin Butler, CEO) We, PJM, and other stakeholders have been signaling concerns about resource adequacy for some time. Policy has driven a turnover in the generation stack, with baseload replaced by renewables. The price signals indicate a need for infrastructure investments, particularly in BGE, both generation and transmission. We are already engaged in meetings and will continue to focus on reliability and a resilient grid. (Jeanne Jones, CFO) It signals the need for more generation and transmission. We are leaning into energy efficiency and other programs to help manage demand and affordability.

Q: Are you seeing any evidence of pushback or support from states like Illinois and Pennsylvania in attracting data centers?
A: (Calvin Butler, CEO) We are seeing a lot of momentum, with states passing legislation to provide tax benefits to attract data centers. (Mike Innocenzo, COO) Our states continue to see the opportunities created by data centers for jobs and economic development and remain very supportive.

Q: Could you give additional color on your pipeline of data center projects?
A: (Gil Quiniones, CEO, ComEd) We have over 5 gigawatts in the engineering phase and another 13 gigawatts in prospects. Illinois has a specific tax incentive to support data center development. (Other CEOs) We are seeing significant interest across all jurisdictions, including Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Q: Could you talk about the agreements with some parties in the grid plan and their significance?
A: (Calvin Butler, CEO) The agreements signify progress towards the specific items cited by the commissioners in their final order. These agreements are key because they are done in alignment with what the commission wants. (Gil Quiniones, CEO, ComEd) The agreements codify alignment in policy and compliance issues, and we are narrowing differences in investments and cost-benefit areas.

Q: What are your legislative priorities in Maryland regarding Senate Bill 1 and the co-location study?
A: (Calvin Butler, CEO) We will lean into the affordability discussion and the impact on all customers. We want all customers to have a voice in the process to ensure good policy. The working group in SB1 will adhere to a public process and hearings to engage all stakeholders.

Q: What are the potential customer bill impacts after the PJM auction, and will you advocate for acceleration of transmission procurement?
A: (Jeanne Jones, CFO) We are still finalizing calculations, but it could be double-digit increases year-over-year in some jurisdictions, including BGE. We will advocate for more generation and transmission and expand current programs to help customers manage their bills.

Q: How do you want FERC to resolve the broader issue regarding the Susquehanna protest?
A: (Calvin Butler, CEO) Our protest is about rate design, not against co-location. Users of the grid should pay their fair share. We will remain focused on economic development and affordability and await FERC's decision to determine next steps.

Q: How did AEP get involved in the FERC ISA proceeding, and why didn't more utilities sign on?
A: (Colette Honorable, EVP-Public Policy) We responded quickly because of the broader policy implications. The demand is coming either way, and our focus is on ensuring fair and equitable allocation of grid costs. Other utilities may have different perspectives, but we are open to working with anyone on these issues.

Q: Given the low ROE in the last rate case, will most of your investment in Illinois be focused on transmission?
A: (Jeanne Jones, CFO) It is a mix of distribution and transmission. We have an obligation to serve new customers, and while the ROE is low, we need to manage that and get the work done. New business on the multiyear plan is outside the cost cap, and we see more transmission coming to accommodate high-density load.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.