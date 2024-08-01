Aug 01, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Clara Valera - Fluidra SA - Investor Relations & Business Development Director
Good morning, and welcome to our first half 2024 results call. I am Clara Valera, Strategy, Investor Relations and M&A, Senior Director. Joining me today on this call is our Executive Chairman, Eloy Planes; our outgoing CEO, Bruce Brooks; and Xavier Tintore, our CFO. They will walk you through a few slides on our results and then they will be available to take your questions.
I'm also pleased to have on the call Jaime Ramirez, Fluidra's new CEO, who joined us on 1 June. You can follow this presentation in its original English version or in Spanish, please select your preferred option in the drop-down menu at the bottom right-hand side of your screen. (Event Instructions)
Please register to receive dial-in in details. After the registration process, you will need to press star five on your telephone keypad to ask your question. The presentation is accessible via our website, fluidra.com and has also been uploaded to the Stock Exchange Commission this morning. A replay of today's presentation will be
Q2 2024 Fluidra SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
