Intel's Disastrous Q2 Earnings Report: Revenue Miss, Workforce Cuts, and Dividend Suspension

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Intel (INTC, Financial) reported a disappointing Q2, missing both EPS and revenue targets. The company also provided bleak Q3 guidance, announced a 15% workforce reduction, slashed its 2024 capex projections by over 20%, and suspended its quarterly dividend. As a result, INTC stock has plunged to its lowest levels since spring 2013.

The return to a year-over-year sales decline and the collapse of INTC's gross margin highlight the company's struggles:

  • In 4Q23, INTC saw nearly 10% top-line growth, breaking a streak of seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year sales declines. This recovery was mainly driven by a rebound in the PC market, sparking hopes for a turnaround. However, Q2 revenue fell by nearly 1% to $12.8 billion, erasing those gains.
  • While NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial) has thrived during the AI boom, INTC has lagged significantly. Revenue in INTC's Data Center and AI (DCAI) segment decreased by 3% to $3.0 billion, compared to a 115% year-over-year surge for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, Financial) in its Data Center segment.
  • CEO Pat Gelsinger previously suggested that Q1 was the bottom for the traditional data center business, but this proved incorrect. Gelsinger noted that the economic outlook has worsened more than anticipated, and INTC continues to lose market share to AMD and NVDA.
  • In the PC-centric Client Computing Group (CCG) segment, revenue increased by 9% to $7.4 billion. However, this growth is overshadowed by a steep drop in INTC's non-GAAP gross margin to 38.7% from 45.1% last quarter, missing the guidance of 43.5%. CFO David Zinsner attributed this to expenses tied to AI-enabled PC chip production. INTC forecasts Q3 gross margin to decline slightly to 38.0%.
  • The Foundry segment, central to INTC's "IDM 2.0" strategy, saw a modest 4% revenue increase to $4.3 billion, improving from last quarter's 10% year-over-year decrease. INTC's new process technology, 18A, is on track to be manufacturing-ready by year-end, with wafer start volumes beginning in 1H25. However, investors remain skeptical about INTC's ability to compete with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, Financial).

In summary, INTC's dismal Q2 report has shaken investor confidence. While restructuring may improve the bottom line, the bigger question remains whether INTC can reclaim its status as a semiconductor giant.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.