Q2 2024 Belden Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to this morning's Belden report second quarter 2024 results call.



Aaron Reddington - Belden Inc - Vice President Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Belden's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Belden's President and CEO, Ashish Chand, and Senior Vice President and CFO, Jeremy Parks. Ashish will provide a strategic overview of our business, and then Jeremy will provide a detailed review of our financial and operating results, followed by Q&A.



We issued our earnings release earlier this morning and have prepared a slide presentation that we will reference on this call. The press release, presentation, and transcript of these prepared remarks are currently available online at investor.belden.com.

