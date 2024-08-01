Aug 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantino, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the NLB Group conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the second quarter 2020 and first half 2024 financial results.



(Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Blaz Brodnjak, CEO; Mr. Andreas Burkhardt, CRO; and Mr. Archibald Kremser, CFO. Mr. Brodnjak, you may now proceed.



BlaÅ¾ Brodnjak -



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone. Good afternoon to the regular performance call. Let me first -- I'll drive your attention to the disclaimer and then move to actually what we believe has been another very strong quarter, delivering as per all dimensions of what we have been guiding for. What is especially encouraging is that we have been growing the business.



So of course, there have been always questions about the sensitivity on -- upon the net interest income. But of course, we have an interest in various measures among which one of the most important ones have been actual