Q2 2024 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum SpA - Head of Investor Relations



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the webcast presenting our Banca Mediolanum's first half results. We appreciate you joining us today as we delve into our latest performance and highlights. Before we start, please remember to ask your questions according to the language you're calling from, the line you're calling from.



In any case, the answers will be in Italian with an English translation. Now I'll hand things over to our CEO, Massimo Doris, who will guide us through the presentation, and joining him is our CFO, Angelo Lietti. Massimo, take it away. Thank you.



Massimo Doris - Banca Mediolanum SpA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Thank you Alessandra, and good afternoon, everybody. It's a real pleasure to be with you today, and I'm proud to take you through a recap of Banca Mediolanum's performance over the half year, and examining the key highlights and strategic initiatives that have driven our progress and touch on how we plan to maintain this momentum.



When