Aug 01, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT
Alessandra Lanzone - Banca Mediolanum SpA - Head of Investor Relations
Hello, everyone, and welcome to the webcast presenting our Banca Mediolanum's first half results. We appreciate you joining us today as we delve into our latest performance and highlights. Before we start, please remember to ask your questions according to the language you're calling from, the line you're calling from.
In any case, the answers will be in Italian with an English translation. Now I'll hand things over to our CEO, Massimo Doris, who will guide us through the presentation, and joining him is our CFO, Angelo Lietti. Massimo, take it away. Thank you.
Massimo Doris - Banca Mediolanum SpA - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Thank you Alessandra, and good afternoon, everybody. It's a real pleasure to be with you today, and I'm proud to take you through a recap of Banca Mediolanum's performance over the half year, and examining the key highlights and strategic initiatives that have driven our progress and touch on how we plan to maintain this momentum.
When
Q2 2024 Banca Mediolanum SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...