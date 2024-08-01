MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Decline and Strategic Adjustments

MYR Group Inc (MYRG) reports a challenging quarter with a 6.7% revenue decrease and strategic focus on selective project bidding.

14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $829 million, a decrease of 6.7% compared to the same period last year.
  • T&D Revenue: $458 million, a decrease of 9% compared to the same period last year.
  • Transmission Revenue: $282 million.
  • Distribution Revenue: $176 million.
  • C&I Revenue: $371 million, a decrease of 4% compared to the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: 4.9%, down from 10.1% in the same period last year.
  • Net Loss: $15 million compared to net income of $22 million for the same period last year.
  • Net Loss per Diluted Share: $0.91 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.33 for the same period last year.
  • EBITDA: Negative $5 million compared to $47 million for the same period last year.
  • Total Backlog: $2.54 billion, 7% lower than a year ago.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $23 million compared to negative $21 million for the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $3 million compared to negative $43 million for the same period last year.
  • SG&A Expenses: $62 million, an increase of $4 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Share Repurchase: 117,000 shares at a weighted average price of $138 per share, totaling $16 million.
  • Working Capital: Approximately $270 million.
  • Funded Debt: $45 million.
  • Borrowing Availability: $427 million under the credit facility.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 01, 2024

Release Date: August 01, 2024

Positive Points

  • Strong project execution across most business segments despite challenges.
  • Healthy bidding activity and strategic expansion of partnerships.
  • Significant growth opportunities in the data center market driven by AI.
  • Awarded a $170 million transportation project in Canada, solidifying regional relationships.
  • Strong liquidity with $427 million in borrowing availability and a low funded debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 0.3 times.

Negative Points

  • Second quarter revenues decreased by 6.7% compared to the same period last year.
  • Gross margin significantly decreased to 4.9% from 10.1% in the same period last year.
  • Operating loss margin in the T&D segment was 1.8%, down from an operating income margin of 7.5% last year.
  • Net loss of $15 million compared to net income of $22 million in the same period last year.
  • Challenges with clean energy projects and a specific C&I project negatively impacted financial performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the solar project delays and cost overruns, are these in the same competitive territories where you decided to step away from bidding?
A: Yes, they are in some of those same markets. We will continue to be selective in this environment, taking on additional work at the right price and with the right customer.

Q: Should we still expect T&D operating margins at 7% and C&I at 4% by year-end?
A: We expect T&D performance to be in the midrange and C&I at the lower range, excluding troubled projects. There could be additional impacts from ongoing projects, but we believe most have been identified.

Q: Can you discuss the outlook for T&D given market expectations for softness in the back half of the year?
A: We see a lot of activity in small and midsized projects. Larger projects have been slower to market, but we expect them to roll out. Long-term, the market looks great, though short-term it could be lumpy.

Q: Are there provisions to protect against owner-related delays in clean energy projects?
A: Contracts cover certain items, but not everything. We continue discussions with customers and historically have settled issues without litigation, though we are prepared to litigate if necessary.

Q: Was there a triggering event this quarter that led to a broader review of gross margin assumptions?
A: The T&D results were impacted by clean energy projects, particularly solar, which faced delays and weather issues. These issues hit us in one quarter but were not widespread across all business segments.

Q: Details on the $170 million transportation project in Canada?
A: It’s a larger, long-term project expected to last 3.5 to four years, starting next year. We have experience with similar-sized projects.

Q: How are you thinking about revenue guidance for the rest of the year?
A: We will be selective with solar projects, leading to a decline in T&D revenue. However, we expect growth in C&I and small to midsized T&D projects to offset this.

Q: What gives you confidence that challenged projects will roll off by year-end?
A: Most projects are rolling off as planned. We have good visibility on remaining projects and do not anticipate additional troubled projects at this time.

Q: How much of the project issues were due to internal execution versus external factors?
A: While we could have done some things differently, not all losses were due to our actions. Potential litigation limits how much detail we can provide.

Q: Are clean energy projects inherently riskier than T&D projects?
A: Generally, no. Issues can arise that make specific projects riskier, but clean energy projects have been accretive to margins in some markets.



